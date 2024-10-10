Diddy’s Legal Team Accuses Feds of Leaking Cassie Assault Video, Claims His Right to Fair Trial Is Damaged

Diddy's legal team is accusing the feds of leaking the Cassie assault video and therefore hindering the embattled music mogul's right to a fair trial.

Diddy's Attorneys Want Government Investigation

On Wednesday (Oct. 9), one day after filing a third appeal for pretrial release, Diddy's legal team filed another motion for an evidentiary hearing in the United States Court of the Southern District of New York. The point of the hearing would be to investigate alleged government misconduct in the Diddy criminal case. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder's lawyers insist his right to a free trial has been squandered due to the video of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel being leaked by the government back in May.

The motion reveals that on the day the video was leaked by CNN, the news outlet contacted Diddy's PR team letting them know they had "came across a video" from the Intercontinental Hotel and were seeking a comment before going to press. Diddy's legal team then contacted the prosecutor assigned to Diddy's case about the video potentially being released. The government only responded to the email after the video was made public, the motion claims.

"Defendant Sean Combs moves for four forms of relief related to what the defense believes was a series of unlawful government leaks, which have led to damaging, highly prejudicial pretrial publicity that can only taint the jury pool and deprive Mr. Combs of his right to a fair trial," the motion filed reads.

In addition to the hearing, Diddy's team is requesting "discovery of emails, documents and records in the possession of the government (including DHS) related to these leaks; a gag order prohibiting government personnel from disclosing any evidence or investigative material related to this case to any member of the media; and suppression of any evidence leaked by government employees in violation of Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure."

Diddy Faces Criminal and Civil Cases

In addition to being charged criminally with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy is facing a dozen civil cases, with dozens more loading. The criminal matter seems to be the most pressing at the moment with Diddy being denied bond, despite numerous attempts by his lawyers to get him out on pretrial release. He faces the possibility of life in prison if he is found guilty on all charges.