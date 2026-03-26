J. Cole Confirms Fight With Diddy But Won’t Tell the Story While He’s ‘Down’

J. Cole confirms an industry rumor of having a fight with Diddy but he won't tell the story while the disgraced rap mogul is "down."

In an interview with the Talk With Flee podcast, Cole revealed to Cam'ron that an industry rumor about him fighting Diddy was actually true. While he wouldn't elaborate on the incident, Cole said that Puff and him are in a cool space.

Initially, Cole and his manager, Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, had recorded a podcast explaining how the fight happened but shelved it because of Diddy's legal predicament and incarceration. The Dreamville Records honcho told Cam he's not going to tell the story because it would feel like he's kicking a man when he's down.

"Like me and Puff like there's no [beef]. We hadn't had no problem for years even after that [incident]," he revealed. "Like it was cleaned up quick and we was in a good spot."

"But you know, Puff was on the song that I had on Off-Season and like so we was going to put it out thinking like, 'Yo, it's cool like enough time has passed he ain't going to feel no way,'" he continued. "And then all the s**t happened with [Diddy]...and I was just like, 'Nah.' It felt like damn near like kicking a man when he's down, you know what I mean?"

"It was like it would have gave the news and the world more ammo just [to] destroy this this dude," he added. "[But it] happened."

So it looks like he won't hear J. Cole's story until Diddy is released from prison. According to a Federal Bureau of Prison, the Bad Boy Records founder is expected to walk out of federal custody on April 25, 2028.

See J. Cole Confirm Diddy Fight But He Won't Tell It While Diddy Is "Down"

See J. Cole's Full Interview on Cam'ron's Talk With Flee Podcast

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