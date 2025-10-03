Diddy Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison for Prostitution Charges

Three months after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy has been sentenced to 50 months in prison.

On Friday (Oct. 3), Diddy appeared in Manhattan federal court to officially be sentenced. After hearing arguments for the past few weeks from both sides about how long Diddy should serve, Judge Arun Subramanian concluded that Puff should spend 50 months behind bars for his crimes, Law&Crime Network reports.

According to Inner City Press, the judge also imposed a $500,000 fine, including to defray the costs of imprisonment. There is no restitution, but there is forfeiture as reflected in the order. There is a $5,000 fine under the statute, and a special assessment of $200.

Diddy's sentencing started at 10 a.m. and has included a full day of impact statements and arguments from both sides. The full letter Diddy wrote to the judge asking for leniency was released. In a twist, prosecutors argued that the judge can constitutionally consider acquitted conduct, including the assault of Cassie and other violent acts, and the judge agreed.

Leading up to the sentencing, Judge Subramanian had the task of reading through several character letters filed by both the prosecution and defense, including pro-Diddy memos from Yung Miami and, oppositely, a note from Cassie Ventura detailing the trauma she suffered at the hands of the legendary label owner. Diddy's motion for a new trial was denied earlier this week.

The ruling comes three months after Diddy was convicted in July of the Mann Act, a federal law that makes it illegal to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution, following a much-publicized trial. The government accused Diddy of forcing women to participate in drug-fueled threesomes with male prostitutes by way of fear, force and coercion. Puff, however, was acquitted of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Diddy was facing a maximum of 20 years in prison for the two charges. After initially pushing for a 51 to 63-month sentence, the prosecution recommended the Bad Boy Entertainment founder be sentenced to 135 months in the days leading up to the sentencing. Diddy's lawyers asked the judge for a 14-month sentence, with Diddy already serving a year behind bars since his arrest last September.

