Diddy’s Employees Allegedly Not Getting Paid, Puff’s Team Denies Claims

Some of Diddy's employees are allegedly not getting paid while the music mogul is serving time in prison, but his team is denying the allegations.

On Tuesday (Jan. 6), TMZ reported that sources tell them members of Puff's staff are going without compensation. According to the celebrity news site, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment is currently managing Diddy's riches and has given his family a set budget. Some of the attorneys handling his dozens of civil cases have gone unpaid. Staffers are also allegedly missing checks, with one reportedly quitting as a result.

However, Diddy's rep, Juda Engelmayer, is denying the claims.

“People, personnel, and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving,” she says. "Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it's completed and confirmed, after routine review."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's camp for comment.

Puff is serving 50 months in prison after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last July. His current release date is May 25, 2028.

The Bad Boy Entertainment mogul found himself back in the headlines last month when the 50 Cent executive-produced docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning was released on Netflix, which featured several new scandalous revelations and claims about the disgraced music executive.

Diddy's sons, Christian and Justin, recently announced they are putting out their own docuseries via the Zeus Network. The series is expected to debut this year.