Diddy’s Mom Releases Statement Correcting Lies in New Diddy Docuseries

Diddy's mom has released a statement calling out the inaccuracies in 50 Cent's new Diddy documentary.

On Dec. 6, Puff's mother, Janice Combs, released an exclusive statement to Deadline in response to the new Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025,” Janice writes. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

"In the documentary, I am portrayed as an abusive parent," she continues. "This is untrue. As I have stated previously, I was a single mother raising a son, I held three and even four jobs in an attempt to provide a comfortable upbringing and quality education for my child. I raised Sean with love and hard work. Not abuse."

Janice also addresses claims made in the series that Diddy once assaulted her.

“The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false,” she adds. “For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive.”

The new 50 Cent executive-produced documentary has had the internet going nuts. The series features never-before-seen footage of Puff and several new scandalous claims about the disgraced Bad Boy Entertainment founder made by his former associates.

