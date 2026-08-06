Diddy's federal case reportedly came with a multimillion-dollar legal bill.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (Aug. 5), the Bad Boy Records founder shelled out an estimated $7 million to $8 million in legal fees throughout his nearly two-year federal case. The reported total covers the work of his defense team, including attorneys Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Brian Steel, Nicole Westmoreland and several others who represented him from the time of his September 2024 arrest.

Diddy was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Following an eight-week trial in 2025, the jury found him not guilty on the racketeering and sex trafficking counts but convicted him on two counts of violating the Mann Act for transporting male escorts across state lines for prostitution.

In October 2025, the music mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison and is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, N.J.

His projected release date has changed several times over the past year. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy is now scheduled to be released on Feb. 20, 2028, one month later than his previously listed Jan. 24, 2028 date. The adjustment comes after a reported altercation involving Diddy and another inmate in July.

His release date has fluctuated multiple times since his sentencing due to reported disciplinary issues and sentence recalculations, moving from as late as June 2028 before eventually settling on its current date.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

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