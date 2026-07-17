Diddy’s Twin Daughters Break Silence on Their Father’s Prison Sentence and Say His Press Is Not Their Press

Diddy's twin daughters have broken their silence on their father's legal drama, sitting down for their first interview since he was handed down a 50-month prison sentence.

On Thursday (July 17), Jessie and D'Lila Combs sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss their new clothing line, 12TWINTY1, and of course their father came up in conversation.

While the twins acknowledged the attention surrounding their famous father, D'Lila made it clear that they see themselves as individuals separate from his ongoing legal drama and have no plans to let it derail their own lives or careers.

"People fail to realize that just because he's our dad doesn't mean like, his press is his own press. Our press is our own press," she explained. "Like people fail to understand that we are also individuals. Like it's separate. So I don't have any fear."

Jessie added: "I just feel like we've never like allowed any of that to like stop us. Like we have to keep going. And it's honestly just made us push and work harder because you know we're not going to stop."

Diddy, meanwhile, is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While speaking about their father, the twins said he has remained focused on becoming a better person and continuing to be present for his family.

"He's been very focused, you know, like being a better person for his family and yeah, he's been very focused and he's just always been there for us," Jessie said.

The sisters also credited their family and their bond as twins with helping them navigate difficult moments.

"I feel like honestly having a twin and having other siblings has really helped because you always have people that are there," Jessie added. "But also like our parents just also like raised us to be strong. So honestly, it's just like we're so grateful for that strength."

Check out the full interview below.

Watch Jessie and D'Lila Combs Discuss Their Father and Their New Clothing Line

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