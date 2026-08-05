Diddy Gets Another Delay on His Prison Release Date, Forfeits $9,000 Cash and Electronics to Government

Diddy gets another delay on his prison release date, and a judge authorizes the forfeiture of $9,000 cash and electronics from his 2024 arrest.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy's prison stay has been extended by a month from Jan. 24, 2028, to Feb. 20, 2028. A fight involving the former rap mogul and another inmate in July could be the reason behind the delay. His prison release has been moving around a bit this year. Initially, Diddy's release was set for May 8, 2028. It was then moved to June 4, 2028, following a report of rules violations. Then, it was reduced by 40 days in March, pushing the date to April 25, 2028. In June, it was moved to Feb. 23, 2028, and then Jan. 24, 2028, last month.

In October of 2025, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty on prostitution-related charges. His defense team is challenging the sentencing, arguing that it was excessively severe given the jury acquitted the 56-year-old executive of the most serious racketeering charges.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (Aug. 4), Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over Diddy's criminal trial, signed an order forfeiting a list of the Bad Boy Records founder's property seized during his arrest at the Park Hyatt Hotel on Sept. 16, 2024. In documents obtained by XXL, authorities confiscated $9,000 in cash as well as a bunch of electronics, including multiple iPhones, hard drives and a MacBook Pro computer.

Additionally, the feds also seized miscellaneous items during their raid at Diddy's Los Angeles residence on March 25, 2024. According to the court documents, authorities impounded multiple hard drives, thumb drives, iPhones, several MacBook Pro computers, iPads, and Sony DVCAM video cassette tapes labeled "Ibiza Tapes," among other items.

Apparently, since no parties challenged the forfeiture and the 30-day notice period expired, Judge Subramanian authorized the feds to proceed with the legal disposal of the confiscated items.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

Check out Diddy's revised prison release date below.

See Diddy's New Prison Release Date

bop.gov/ Diddy's prison release date pushed back.

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