Diddy’s Homes Raided By Homeland Security Due to Sex Trafficking Investigation

On Monday (March 25), Fox 11 reported that Diddy's Los Angeles residence was being raided by federal authorities. Numerous videos show the Department of Homeland Security with weapons drawn moving into the house and placing numerous individuals in handcuffs. Two of the individuals placed in handcuffs are Diddy's sons, Justin and King Combs. Diddy's home in Miami was also raided as well. The raids are reportedly linked to a sex trafficking investigation. It was unclear if Diddy was on the premises.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement regarding the raid. "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the statement reads, according to ABC 7.

Additionally, a source reportedly told Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe have already done interviews with investigators for the Southern District of New York in relation to an alleged sex trafficking and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case. The insider also said that more interviews have been scheduled.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for further comment.

Diddy Faces Sex Trafficking Allegations

The raids come as sex trafficking allegations have trailed Diddy over the last few months. Singer Cassie, who dated Diddy in the past, sued him for rape and years of physical abuse last November. The two settled for an undisclosed amount of money a day after the suit was filed.

This year, Diddy was also hit with several suits. The first official filing was on Feb. 20, in which a woman claims she was trafficked as a teenager across state lines and raped by Diddy alongside former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre and a third unidentified man.



Diddy denied the allegations against him. "(Combs) never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever," reads Combs’ 11-page answer filed in the Southern District of New York.

His legal team then questioned the timing of the lawsuit, which claims the music mogul fed the teen girl “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol” before taking turns raping her in a studio bathroom. Diddy added that the photos included in the suit—which finds the Jane Doe in question sitting on Diddy's lap in his house on the alleged night of the assault—weren't accurate.

On Feb. 26, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against the rap mogul. Jones sued for sexual assault, harassment and unpaid work. Jones claimed that he was groped and touched by Diddy on several occasions. The producer also alleges that Diddy made him go pick up sex workers to bring back to the Bad Boy founder's home.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie and an anonymous plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe, issued a statement today regarding the raid on Diddy's home.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," Wigdor said. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

