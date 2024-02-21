Diddy has denied that he gang-raped a 17-year-old girl with three other men in his Manhattan recording studio back in 2003, and disputed the accuracy of the photos.

Diddy Denies Accusations After Gang Rape Lawsuit

According to documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Feb. 21), Diddy issued his first official filing on Tuesday (Feb. 20), refuting allegations that he trafficked a teenager across state lines to rape her alongside Harve Pierre and a third unidentified man.

"(Combs) never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever," Combs’ 11-page answer filed in the Southern District of New York reads.

Diddy's response then took issue with the timing of the lawsuit, which alleges that the music mogul fed the teen girl “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol” before taking turns raping her in a studio bathroom. He also said the included photographs in the suit—which finds the Jane Doe in question sitting on Diddy's lap in his house on the alleged night of the assault—weren't accurate.

"The context, genuineness, and/or accuracy of the photographs are disputed," the filing reads. "Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced the defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action...For example, some or all evidence that otherwise would have been available if the action had been promptly commenced may be unavailable, lost, or compromised."

Combs' attorneys went on to argue that the entire suit, which was brought under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVA), is “unconstitutional.”

"Allowing this action to proceed violates defendant’s rights under the U.S. Constitution and the New York State Constitution," the filing reads.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for further comment.

Diddy Hires Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Bobbi Sternheim to Defend Him

The filing comes after XXL obtained documents filed on Jan. 31, that showed Diddy had hired the lawyer Bobbi Sternheim as his legal representation. A seasoned trial lawyer, Sterheim notoriously defended Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell during her federal rape and sex trafficking trial involving minors back in 2022.

Diddy and his accuser are currently awaiting Judge Jessica Clarke’s decision on whether the woman suing Diddy can proceed anonymously, or if she must publicly identify herself. Diddy’s lawyers have argued her identity should be known.