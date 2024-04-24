Here Are a Few Interesting Updates on Diddy’s Legal Drama

After seemingly being dormant for the past couple of weeks, more details have surfaced surrounding Diddy's legal drama.

Diddy's Attorneys Bring Up Lil Rod's Past Legal Issues

On Tuesday (April 23), PageSix reported that some legal wrangling is going on in the case of Diddy being sued by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. According to the site, Diddy's legal team is calling Lil Rod's character into question by bringing up his past legal woes. Lil Rod was convicted of reckless homicide in 2003 after he totaled his car in an automobile accident that took the life of his cousin who was a passenger. He was also reportedly charged with a misdemeanor sexual assault charge in 2006, as well as domestic assault charges in 2009 and 2014. However, Lil Rod was never convicted of these crimes.

Lil Rod's attorney Tyrone Blackburn clarified the past incidents in a statement to PageSix.

"Mr. Jones’ July 2003 reckless homicide occurred when he was 17 years old," Blackburn said. "He was driving a vehicle with his cousin in the passenger seat. The police pulled him over, but he was afraid and drove off. It was pretty typical behavior for a young black boy in Chicago when pulled over by the police. As a result, he totaled the vehicle, and his cousin, who was his best friend, died."

Regarding the domestic violence charges Blackburn noted, "I am sure you know that a charge is not a conviction."

Diddy's Alleged Drug Mule Pleads Not Guilty

In another update, Brendan Paul, the man accused of being Diddy's drug mule, reportedly pleaded not guilty to a charge of cocaine possession during his arraignment at the Miami-Dade County Courtroom on Wednesday morning (April 24). Paul was arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on March 26 where he was about to board a plane with Diddy. The arrest came one day after the rap mogul's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security. Paul was accused in the February lawsuit filed against Diddy by Lil Rod of transporting drugs for Puff.

Lil Rod's Attorney Says Diddy's Arrest Is Imminent

Diddy has yet to be charged in connection to the raids. However, Lil Rod's attorney is insisting Diddy will be arrested soon. In a statement released to XXL on Wednesday, Blackburn denounced Diddy's legal team for bringing up the producer's past legal woes and insisted the Bad Boy founder being jailed is imminent.

"How is this orchestrated hit piece from an attorney who’s well past her prime and extremely long in the tooth going to change the fact that Sean Combs will be indicted soon?!" Blackburn's statement reads. "Everything in Mr. Jones's lawsuit will be proven as factual. Brandon Paul was arrested. Sean Combs raided. Sean Combs arrest… loading! Just be patient."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's attorney for comment.