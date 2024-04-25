Gucci Mane Hits Diddy With Low Blows on New Song ‘TakeDat’

Gucci Mane is hitting Diddy with low blows on the new song "TakeDat."

Gucci Mane Drops "TakeDat" Video

On Wednesday (April 24), Gucci Mane released the new visual for the previously unreleased track, which is titled after Puff's famous catchphrase. On the song, which can be heard below, Guwop addresses Diddy's mounting legal issues and allegations while punctuating each verse with the phrase "No Diddy," which has replaced "No Homo" as a way to dispel any insinuations of homosexuality.

"We gettin' higher than a kite, no Diddy (No Diddy)/See my artists double plat, no Diddy (No Diddy)," Gucci raps. "Sippin' on yak, no Diddy (No Diddy)/Couple n***as got whacked, but no Diddy (No Diddy)/Keep the shooters with the strap, no Diddy (No Diddy)/I'm in a room full of h*es, no Diddy (No Diddy)/More money, more problems, no Diddy (No Diddy)/Couple friends turned foes, no Diddy (No Diddy)."

"I got a young Miami b***h from the city/I'm spendin' money like a trick, no Diddy/I rock pissy yellow diamonds, no Diddy/But she can't be underage, no Diddy (Ugh)," Guwop raps on the first verse.

The Omar The Director-directed video also parodies The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" and "Hypnotize" visuals by mirroring the bath and chase scenes.

Gucci Mane called the track the "hardest song of the summer" in an Instagram post promoting the video. Diddy's biggest detractor 50 Cent also weighed in on the new song.

"Oh s**t WOP TOOK DA HIT this Diddy POPPED That’s what you get," Fif captioned a clip of the video on Instagram below.

There's a Race to Trademark "No Diddy"

After Diddy was sued in February by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones for sexual assault and sexual harassment, people began jokingly using the phrase "No Diddy." There is even a race to trademark the quip that includes Philadelphia rapper Quilly.

Check out Gucci Mane's new song "TakeDat" below

Stream Gucci Mane's "TakeDat" Video