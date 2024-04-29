Former Bad Boy Records Singer Aubrey O’Day Calls Out Diddy for Trying to Buy Her Silence

Former Bad Boy Entertainment singer Aubrey O'Day, who was a member of the girl group Danity Kane, refuses to remain mum about her sentiments towards Diddy. The artist has now called out the mogul, and accused him of trying to buy her silence.

Aubrey O'Day Says Diddy Is Trying to Buy Her Silence for $300

On Monday (April 29), TMZ previewed the outlet's upcoming documentary titled The Downfall of Diddy, airing on Tubi streaming service this coming Sunday (May 5). In the clip, Aubrey O'Day explained that Puff's decision to give his former artists their publishing last year came with some caveats.

In a clip from the documentary, which can be seen below, Aubrey told TMZ's Harvey Levin revealed the monetary amount she was to receive. "I received the publishing deal," she claimed. "I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me. I'll tell you: $300.30. For a full release of all claims against Diddy and many other players...I think you would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible."

"When I went to look at the publishing deal, it said anything but I'm being made whole financially again," she continued. "In fact, it asked me to not be able to have access to my story and my experience anymore. It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized, something really bad is coming."

The documentary in its entirety focuses on the raid at Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes in March and looks into the federal investigation that followed, which had connections to sex trafficking and sexual assault.

Aubrey O'Day Gives Details of Publishing Agreement

Last September, it was announced that Diddy would be reassigning publishing rights back to his former Bad Boy artists. Aubrey O'Day spoke on the details of her publishing agreement last year.

"I have to release him for any claims or wrongdoings or actions prior to the date of the release," she said while appearing on the Only Stans podcast. "I have to sign an NDA that I will never disparage Puff, Bad Boy, Janice Combs, Justin Combs Music, EMI or Sony ever in public."

Diddy Responds to Aubrey O'Day

A Diddy source has since responded to Aubrey's claims in a statement to TMZ.

"Aubrey O'Day got her big break because Diddy and Bad Boy cast her in their show with her group, Danity Kane," the statement read. "Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists, an unprecedented move within the industry and which he did not have to do, not all artists signed an NDA, contrary to what she claims."

