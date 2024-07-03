Diddy Attempting to Sell Los Angeles Mansion for $70 Million After Federal Raid – Report

Looks like Diddy wants to start fresh after his Los Angeles mansion was raided by the Feds earlier this year. The disgraced rap mogul is attempting to sell the residence for a whopping $70 million.

Diddy is looking to cash out on his Holmby Hills estate following the raid on the home this past March, according to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (July 3). The Bad Boy Records founder has reportedly started the process to sell his Los Angeles mansion for $70 million off the marker. If he gets his asking price for the posh pad, Diddy will make a $30 million profit considering he bought the home for $40 million in 2014.

Following the raid on the West Coast crib, the businessman seems to be putting the past behind him. Besides being the place where he's raised his children, Diddy has given fans a glimpse of the California estate through social media. The spacious abode has also been the location for plenty of parties and celebrations over the years. The house includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms while the property features a swimming pool, a basketball half-court and a two-story guest house.

Apparently Diddy is not on a quest for a new place to live once he leaves L.A. He still has his Miami digs, which were also raided in March. Looks like Florida is where he'll continue to rest his head for the time being.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Is Diddy Trying to Put the Past Behind Him?

If Diddy moves out of California, he may very well be trying to put some of his past behind him. In March, his homes in L.A. and Miami were raided by Homeland Security as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Since last November, there were seven lawsuits against him. The most highly publicized case involved his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who claimed Diddy raped and beat her in addition to forcing her to engage in sex acts across state lines. While Cassie's suit was the only one settled, there are still six other legal filings against him that include other accusations of rape, drugging, violence and unpaid wages.

The raids on his homes resulted in government agents allegedly finding the video of Diddy beating Cassie inside a hotel in 2016. Cassie included details of the hotel security footage in her lawsuit and claimed Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 so the video wouldn't get leaked. However, CNN obtained the graphic video this past May, which grabbed headlines around the world.

Selling his home on the West could be one way Diddy is attempting to move forward after a year full of legal issues. The hip-hop honcho may head to court if he's indicted on the charges against him. His accusers were reportedly brought in front of a federal grand jury in May. Now there is a new accuser, who filed a lawsuit against him in July and claims he forced her to have sex with his associates.

