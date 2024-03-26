Diddy’s Electronic Devices Seized by Homeland Security During Raids – Report

Diddy's electronic devices have reportedly been seized by Homeland Security during the recent raids on his homes.

Federal Agents Seize Diddy's Electronics During Raids

According to a story published by ABC News on Tuesday (March 26), federal agents have reportedly seized a number of electronic devices from Diddy's homes in both Miami and Los Angeles. While details regarding exactly what types of devices are now in the possession of authorities, the seizures are reportedly in direct connection with the court-authorized searches on two of the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul's properties on Monday.

XXL has reached out to representatives of Diddy as well as his attorneys to provide official statements on the matter.

Why Were Diddy's Homes Raided by Homeland Security Investigators?

It was initially reported by Fox 11 on Monday (March 25), that Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation being conducted by the Department of Homeland Security. Diddy was not present at either home during the search and seizure campaigns, which resulted in "Where's Diddy?" trending across social media.

In video footage of the raids on Diddy's home, his sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs, were seen being placed in handcuffs while the search was underway. With the news of the raids following multiple lawsuits and sexual assault allegations filed against Diddy in recent months, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Monday.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," HSI's statement reads. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

In the video below, law enforcement can be seen conducting search and seizure raids on two of Diddy's properties.

Watch Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Homeland Security Agents