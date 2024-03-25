Twitter/X Wants to Know Where Diddy Is Right Now

Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami are currently being raided by authorities, and people want to know where Diddy is.

Where Is Diddy? Trends on X

On Monday (March 25), Fox 11 reported that Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were both being raided by federal authorities. Videos showed the Department of Homeland Security moving swiftly into the houses and bringing out numerous people in handcuffs, including Diddy's sons Justin and King Combs. The raids are reportedly linked to a sex trafficking investigation, but fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were curious where exactly the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was, especially since he wasn't with his sons.

"Them boys cuffed and Diddy no where to be found that's wicked work," one user wrote on X.

"The kids being arrested is insane, where is diddy," another one wrote.

"Where's Diddy?" began trending across the social media platform, with many people joking Diddy was likely already in Bali with Russell Simmons, the Def Jam co-founder who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by numerous women over the last few years.

"So the picture of Diddy in Bali with Russell Simmons is coming soon," another user added on X. "Ain’t no way he sticking around for this. That man has probably already left the US and won’t be back ever again."

Reports then began to emerge that Diddy was currently aboard a private jet en route to New York City, though this has not been confirmed.

The Department of Homeland Security Releases a Statement

Following the raid, The Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying the raids were conducted as part of an "ongoing investigation."

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the statement reads, according to ABC 7.

Additionally, a source informed Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe sat for interviews with investigators from the Southern District of New York, who reportedly were handling an investigation related to sex trafficking and a RICO case.

