Ice Cube Claims Diddy Is Being Targeted

Ice Cube claims in a recent interview that Diddy is being targeted based on the disgraced music mogul's ongoing lawsuits and allegations.

Ice Cube Speaks on Diddy Downfall

On Monday (July 15), an episode of the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, was uploaded on YouTube. In the video, which can be seen below, Patrick sits down with Ice Cube, and they touch on various topics like the rapper-actor's upbringing, his relationship with former rap icon Tupac Shakur and much more. About halfway through the extensive conversation, the focus shifts to Diddy's legal troubles.

After the podcast's host asks the N.W.A member to share his thoughts about Puff's reported violent behavior, Ice Cube expressed that he wasn't surprised about what the Harlem artist is going through, labeling the hip-hop industry as the "wild west." Following this, Ice Cube claimed that the Bad Boys Entertainment founder was being targeted.

"I believe he's being targeted," Ice stated at the 1:11:21-mark of the video below. "I believe someone has the power to pull the trigger to make this stuff. This domino effect happened."

Later in the video, Ice Cube revealed that although he hadn't done much research on the accusations against Diddy, he noticed that Puff was "cool up until a point, and this stuff started happening."

Diddy Faces Legal Trouble

Diddy's reputation took a major hit after his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him at the Manhattan Federal District Court in November of 2023. The singer accused him of rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking. Diddy settled the suit a day later. Since then, Diddy's other alleged victims have spoken out. As a result, the once admirable rap star is facing eight lawsuits and a reported sex-trafficking investigation.

Once CNN released 2016 graphic footage of Diddy physically harming singer Cassie on May 17, several honors were taken from him, including his honorary degree from Howard University and key to the city of New York, to name a few. Despite publicly apologizing to Cassie on Instagram in a since-deleted video, Diddy is still getting backlash.

Puff was recently called out on July 12 by Vibe's former Editor-in-Chief, Danyel Smith, in an essay published in The New York Times. In the extensive piece, she revealed that Diddy reportedly threatened that he'd see her "dead in the trunk of a car" after she wouldn't allow him to alter his cover photo for the magazine's December 1997/January 1998 issue.

Take a look at Ice Cube talking about Diddy being singled out below.

Watch Ice Cube Claim That Diddy Is Being Targeted