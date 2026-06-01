Diddy’s Sex Tape With Daphne Joy and Male Escort Leaks, 50 Cent Responds

Diddy’s sex tape with Daphne Joy and a male escort leaks and 50 Cent responds.

The video made its way to the internet on Sunday (May 31). The clip features the currently incarcerated record exec pleasuring himself while watching Daphne perform fellatio on another man. 50 Cent reacted to the leak by sharing a screenshot on Instagram along with the caption: "She’s not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine."

"Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL," he added in a follow-up post.

Daphne has also reacted to the video in a lengthy statement on Threads.

Everybody plays the fool sometimes and I've been the biggest fool," she wrote. I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied...I wanted to fulfill all his desires. even if that meant breaking my own boundaries."

Daphne is believed to be one of the women who anonymously testified against Puff in his sex trafficking case. The video appears to be from a "freak-off" with a man named Sly Diggler, who revealed during a VladTV interview last December that he had footage from a threesome with the couple.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Check out 50 Cent and Daphne Joy's response to the leaked sex tape showing Diddy and Daphne with a male sex worker below.

See 50 Cent and Daphne Joy's Reaction to the Leaked "Freak-Off" Tape

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