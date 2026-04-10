Diddy’s Lawyers Insist He Should Be Freed Because Freak-Offs Were Simply Amateur Porn – Report

Diddy's lawyers reportedly insist he should be freed because his freak-offs were simply amateur porn.

On Thursday (April 9), Puff's latest motion to be freed was heard by the United States Court of Appeals. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder's attorneys are arguing that his freak-offs did not go against any laws and should be seen as amateur porn, TMZ reports.

"Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting which were filmed so Combs and his girlfriends could watch this amateur pornography later," they said. "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted."

During the hearing, Diddy's lawyers also brought up Cassie's drug use, which was barred from being presented during his trial.

Last July, Diddy was convicted of two counts of violating the Mann Act, or transportation to engage in prostitution. His legal team says he was severely over-sentenced and the typical time given for that charge is 15 months. Puff has already served 19 months. It is unclear when the ruling on his appeal could be made.

Diddy was originally scheduled to be released from prison on June 4, 2028. Back in March, he got 40 days shaved off his sentence and is currently slated to get out on April 25, 2028.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

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