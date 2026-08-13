Diddy Countersues Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, Claims Producer Stole Footage for 50 Cent’s Netflix Documentary

Sean "Diddy" Combs is countersuing Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, claiming the producer stole his footage for 50 Cent's Netflix documentary.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Aug. 13), the Bad Boy Records founder filed a counterclaim on Tuesday (Aug. 11) against Jones, who is suing him for sexual assault, harassment and unpaid work. In the filings, the rap mogul's attorneys accused Jones of "shamelessly abusing his position of trust to gain unauthorized access to video footage belonging to Diddy to violate federal and state laws and...to spread baseless lies about Mr. Combs in pursuit of an undeserved payout."

Diddy's attorneys claim that Jones stole computer drives containing footage intended for the music executive's own documentary about his life and instead sold it to Netflix and/or 50 Cent for his documentary about the music mogul.

The four-part docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive produced by 50 Cent, chronicled Diddy's rise and fall, including years of sexual misconduct and his subsequent arrest for his sex crimes. The doc racked up millions of views and nabbed three Emmy nominations, much to Fif's glee.

"As a result of Mr. Jones's unlawful conduct, Mr. Combs lost the exclusive use of his footage and suffered significant

financial and reputational harm," Diddy's attorneys argue in their counterclaim.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's legal team for comment.

Since filing his bombshell $30 million lawsuit, Rodney Jones has remained steadfast on his claims that Diddy sexually assaulted him and coerced him into sexual encounters with sex workers while working on the rap executive's Grammy-nominated album, Love Album: Off The Grid, between September of 2022 and November of 2023.

"He's a monster. He'll do whatever is necessary to get exactly what he wants. He doesn’t take no for an answer. He [told me] himself, 'I'll smack my mama.' Anybody who can say that even jokingly is a monster," he told Rolling Stone in August of 2024.

Jones' lawsuit is just one of several that have been filed against Diddy since November of 2023.

Watch Law&Crime Network's P. Diddy Accuser Breaks Silence on Sex Abuse, Trafficking Lawsuit: 'He's a Monster'

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