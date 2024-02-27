Diddy Sued by Male Producer for Sexual Assault, Harassment and Unpaid Work

Diddy is being sued by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones for sexual assault, harassment and unpaid work.

Diddy Faces New Lawsuit

The lawsuits continue to pile on the embattled music mogul. On Monday (Feb. 26), producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy in the Southern District of New York, according to court documents obtained by XXL in Tuesday (Feb. 27). Jones is making multiple scandalous clams against Diddy in the 73-page lawsuit.

Jones claims he lived at Diddy's homes in Los Angeles, New York and Florida while producing on Puff's The Love Album: Off the Grid, from September of 2022 to November of 2023.

"Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album," the court filing reads. "Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly. On several occasions, Mr. Combs took Mr. Jones cellphone and began recording himself. As a result, Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity."

Jones recounts multiple instances of Diddy allegedly drugging and having sex with underage girls. Jones also says he was groped and touched by Diddy on multiple occasion, and also alleged Diddy made him go pick up sex workers to bring back to Diddy's home. He also describes a time when he was sexually harassed by Cuba Gooding Jr. on Diddy's yacht.

Yung Miami is also mentioned in the lawsuit. Jones claims the rapper's female cousin sexually assaulted him in the presence of Diddy at Diddy's Miami home on Thanksgiving 2022. Jones also claims he witnessed Yung Miami and Diddy do cocaine together. Nicki Minaj is also mentioned in the suit as being the girlfriend of a "Philadelphia rapper" that Diddy claims he had sex with. Jones also claims he's seen Diddy and the same rapper "consorting with underage girls" on Diddy's yacht.

In addition, Jones also claims he was not fully paid for the time he spent working on The Love Album. Combs’ chief of staff Kristina Khorram, son Justin Combs, Motown Records and Universal Music Group and others are listed as defendants.

Jones is requesting jury trial and seeking unspecified damages.

XXL has reached out to Diddy, Yung Miami and Nicki Minaj's reps for comment.

Diddy's Team Responds to Lawsuit

Diddy's team has released the following statement from Puff's attorney Shawn Holley to XXL in response to Jones' lawsuit.

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Diddy is currently facing multiple lawsuits. He recently hired Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer to defend him a in federal lawsuit where he is accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year old.