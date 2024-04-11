Here’s a Complete List of Diddy’s Public Supporters

While Diddy may have appeared to have legions of supporters, most of his celebrity pals have been incredibly quiet since the mogul became entrenched in lawsuits over the last few months, and had a federal investigation in March.

The bombshell allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder haven't stopped coming since Cassie filed and quickly settled her disturbing civil lawsuit against Diddy in November of 2023. The R&B singer accused the mogul of years of sexual, emotional and physical abuse during the time they dated from 2007 to 2018. In the suit, Cassie claimed she was subjected to numerous vile acts at the hands of the rap mogul. The singer also accused Diddy of sex trafficking, and claimed he brought her across state lines so he could watch her have sex with numerous male escorts.

Then matters were made worse when two more lawsuits were filed against the mogul by numerous Jane Does and a producer named Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones a few weeks later. Jones accused Diddy of sexual assault during their time recording The Love Album: Off The Grid together.

Then it all culminated with a massive police raid on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes on March 25, 2024. The raid was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and was reportedly related to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation against Diddy.



While many of Diddy's most high-profile friends have either remained silent or outright condemned the mogul, there are still a few people in Diddy's corner. Here are all of the people still supporting Diddy publicly.