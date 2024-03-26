Producer Lil Rod Adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit – Report

Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who accused Diddy of sexual assault in a lawsuit back in February, has now reportedly added actor Cuba Gooding Jr. as a defendant.

On Tuesday (March 26), NBC News reported producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones had amended his civil lawsuit filed against Diddy, adding Cuba Gooding Jr. as a defendant.

In the amended suit, Lil Rod claims the actor, "began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders" aboard a rented yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands back in January of 2023. The lawsuit reads that Rod, "was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr...He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."

Lil Rod lists Cuba as a defendant but the actor has not yet been charged with any crime.

Diddy Accused of Harassing Lil Rod's Daughter, Ex-Spouses in New Court Filings

The update comes after court documents obtained by XXL on March 24 showed the producer had accused Diddy of harassing Rod's 8-year-old daughter, the child's mother and his ex-spouses. In documents filed on March 23, Lil Rod's attorney alleged the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was sending agents to intimidate Lil Rod's loved ones. Additionally, the producer accused Diddy of allegedly contacting his peers to try and persuade him to fire his attorney and hire lawyers who instead are close with Diddy.