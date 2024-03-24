Diddy Accused of Harassing Accuser Lil Rod’s 8-Year-Old Daughter and Ex-Partners

Diddy has been accused of harassing producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' 8-year-old daughter and ex-partners in retaliation for a lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones has made accusations against Diddy, alleging that he engaged in harassing behavior directed towards his 8-year-old daughter, the child's mother, and his ex-spouses. In documents filed last Saturday (March 23), through his attorney, Jones claims that the Bad Boy Records founder has been allegedly sending agents to harass his daughter and loved ones. Additionally, Jones claims that Diddy has also been manufacturing stories about him on TMZ.

The alleged harassment by Diddy has created an environment of fear and potential harm for Jones' family and loved ones, leading them to take action by filing a police report.

Moreover, Jones accused Diddy of allegedly contacting the producer's friends to persuade him to fire his attorney and hire lawyers that have a relationship with the hip-hop mogul.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Hits Diddy With Sexual Assault Lawsuit

As previously reported, producer Rodney Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February of 2024, accusing him of sexual assault, harassment and unpaid work.

In the 73-page lawsuit, Jones claims he lived at Diddy's homes in Los Angeles, New York and Florida while producing on Puff's The Love Album: Off the Grid, from September of 2022 to November of 2023.

While working on the project, Jones alleges that he witnessed Diddy, his staff and his guests engaging in "serious illegal activity." Furthermore, Jones claimed that he was groped and touched by Diddy on multiple occasions, and alleged that the rap mogul made him go pick up sex workers to bring back to Diddy's home.

Diddy has denied the claims made by Rodney Jones in his lawsuit.

