Saweetie appears to respond after Chris Brown's brutal Quavo diss track "Weakest Link" refers to her.

Saweetie Seemingly Responds After Chris Brown's Diss Track Refers to Her

On Friday (April 19), Saweetie hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to seemingly respond to Chris Brown's alleged lyric about her in his diss track "Weakest Link." On the song, which can be heard below, Breezy says although Quavo did sleep with his ex, he one-upped him by messing around with Quavo's ex while they were together. Although the R&B crooner never reveals who he's speaking about, Quavo and Saweetie are known for being former lovers. The two rappers initially got together in 2018 and ended up calling it quits in March of 2021.

"You f**ked my ex-h*e/that's cool, I don't give no f**k, lil n***a," Chris Brown raps. "’Cause I fucked yo' ex when you were still with her, b***h/I'm up, lil n***a."

After likely hearing the track, Saweetie posted a picture on X of social media personality Tim Bae smirking while holding a blunt. Next to the photo, the 30-year-old rapper typed "let me go rewrite these nani verses." The tweet can be seen below.

Chris Brown and Quavo Takes Lyrical Jabs at Each Other

Last week, Chris Brown and Quavo took digs at each other in their latest songs. On Breezy's "Freak" featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley, the singer takes shots at Quavo.

"OK, now f**kin' my old b***es ain't gone make us equal/Sippin' that 1942 ’cause I don't do no Quavo," Chris rhymes. "Freak b***h, she like Casamigos not the Migos."

After listening to the shade on the R&B artists' single, Quavo clapped back at Chris Brown on his song "Tenders."

"You did the b***h wrong and now the b***h gone, she posted with a thug," Quavo rhymes on the chorus. "Call the b***h phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up/It must be the drugs/Need to cross out your plug, yeah-yeah."

Chris Brown and Quavo have been beefing since 2017. Chris Brown was upset with the former Migos rapper after discovering that he was secretly dating his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran while promoting the Migos Culture album.

Look at Saweetie's alleged reply to Chris Brown's suggested lyric about her in "Weakest Link."

Listen to Chris Brown's Quavo Diss Track "Weakest Link"

See Saweetie Appear to Respond After Chris Brown's Quavo Diss Track Refers to Her