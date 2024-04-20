Chris Brown goes in on Quavo on his vicious diss track "Weakest Link."

Chris Brown Calls Quavo a "B***h With Dreads" on Diss Track "Weakest Link"

On Friday (April 19), Chris Brown posted on his YouTube channel a blistering diss track aimed at Quavo called "Weakest Link." Produced by Orsix, Neverodd and KXVI, the bombastic song features Breezy spitting razor-sharp bars at the Migos member for his song "Tender" that many fans perceived was a diss to CB. This after Brown took shots at Quav on his previously-released tune "Freak" last week.

On the new Quavo diss track, Brown interpolates the chorus from Nardo Wick 2021 banger "Who Want Smoke?" where CB raps, "Who want smoke with me?/Who want smoke with me?/Who want smoke with C?/Who want—, mm, who want smoke with me?"

Elsewhere, Breezy delivers a brutal verse suggesting that people wished Quavo had died instead of Takeoff.

R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect/Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead (Oh s**t, brrah)," Breezy raps, adding, "You trippin', Chris, don't say that, don't lose your head (Damn)."

Read Chris Brown's Lyrics to His Quavo Diss Track "Weakest Link"

INTRO: Goldie and Quavo

(Goldie) Now we can settle this like you got some class, so we can get into some gangsta s**t.

(Quavo) Hey, Chris, I don't want no issues, bruh

I don't want no smoke, I don't wanna fight you

I don't wanna do nothin', bruh

Like, please, bruh

CHORUS: Chris Brown

Who want smoke with me?

Who want smoke with me?

Who want smoke with me?

Who want smoke with C?

Who want—, who want smoke with me?

Who want—

Brr, brr, brr, yeah, yeah

VERSE: Chris Brown

Okay, let's get down to the facts, p***y, I'm dripped in red (Okay)

Don't let this R&B s**t fool you, n***as get ripped to shreds (Get Down)

Quavo talkin' like he a thug, n***a, you a b***h with dreads (You a B***h)

Can't wait to see the day that you back up all that s**t you said (You on)

What's all that boss s**t you talkin'? You ain't no huncho, n***a (Ain't no huncho)

You the weakest link outta yo' clique, let's keep it a hundo, n***a (One hunnid)

You f**ked my ex-h*, that's cool, I don't give no f**k, lil n***a (Still a b***h)

'Cause I f**ked yo' ex when you were still with her, b***h, I'm up, lil n***a (I'm up)

They say revenge is sweet, now think about that s**t (Revenge is sweet)

Don't let that line go over your head, I might just sing about that s**t (Crack, crack, crack)

I had her fiending 'bout that d**k, there's something sweet about that s**t(Yeah, yeah, yeah, uh)

I got some tea up out that b***h, but I ain't go speak about that s**t (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Wow (I got brr)

I ain't playin' chess with a checker player, I'm a tickin' bomb on the detonator (Yeah, yeah)

I s**t on n***as, I'm a defacator, I put a Migo on a ventilator (Yeah, yeah, brr, what?)

Stop talkin' 'bout beatin' girls, you was beatin' b***hes on the elevator

We seen the tapes, that's devastatin' (Brr, bow)

You doin' bad, you a b***h, and yo' music trash (Yeah yeah, yeah)

Fashion week, they sat me next to yo' lame a**, I was truly mad (What?)

All I kept thinkin' 'bout was breakin' yo' face, but I gave you a pass (What?)

You lucky I ain't wanna f**k the money up, boy, I woulda broke you in half (Brr, bow)

Quit tryin' to be tough, you ain't like that, why you keep showin' off? (Aa)

Quit talkin' 'bout drugs, you the only pack that I been smokin' on (Whoa)

I just hit my plug, told him, "Come back, I'ma need more than one" (Come on)

Yo' last album was a weed tray, just some bulls**t that we roll up on (Brr, bow)

You know it's on, put you to bed, night, night, that's Sudafed (Yeah)

Show me that I'm tender, b***h, time to prove what you just said, (Wow, wow)

R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one, I got true respect

Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead (Oh s**t! Brr)

You trippin', Chris, don't say that, don't lose your head (Damn)

You done turned the big bad wolf on, these f**k n***as never knew revenge (Woo)

This what happens when a f**k n***a push a real n***a out to the edge (Yeah)

This what happens when a dumb n***a get fame and it get to his head (Yeah)

You gon' kiss this ring, n***a, big "f**k you" from my middle finger (Yeah)

I tattoo my trigger finger, bring real beef to yo' dinner table (Yeah, Brr, ga, bow)

My mental state ain't ever stable, I know this s**t gon' sting, n***a (Bah, Grrah)

I'll run yo' ass through the wringer, n***a, you just got bodied by a singin' n***a (Grr, grr, grr), b***h

