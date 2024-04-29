Quavo Hardly Had Anyone Come to His Connecticut Show, Fans Claim Chris Brown Bought All the Tickets

Conspiracy theories are flying in every direction after Quavo's recent show had low attendance. Fans actually think Chris Brown had something to do with it.

People Think Chris Brown Bought Out Quavo's Show in Connecticut

Quavo hit the stage at Bridgeport, Conn.'s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Friday (April 26) and videos quickly went viral, showing that the 5,700-capacity venue was practically empty. Why? People are saying it's because Chris Brown pulled a 50 Cent move and bought all of the tickets in the arena.

For context, back in 2018, Fif reportedly bought out his archnemesis Ja Rule's show in Texas. While this claim has not been confirmed nor acknowledged by Chris Brown, fans have taken this theory and ran with it. In clips making their rounds online, people are sparsely seated at the venue. In the area designated for standing, there's very few people there as well. An unfazed Quavo put on a show for the crowd regardless of the size and number of attendees.

One fan tweeted, "Chris Brown evil for this, apparently he bought all the tickets at the Quavo concert just so the crowd is empty 😭😭."

Another wrote, "Rumors of Chris Brown buying out all the tickets to Quavo’s concert so he could perform to an empty crowd 💀💀 so petty if true but I love it 😭."

Why Do People Think Chris Brown Bought Out Quavo's Show?

The reason folks have presumed that Chris Brown was involved is likely due to the recent feud between the rapper and R&B singer. It's unclear what specifically ignited the beef, but things got heated between the two earlier this month when Breezy took shots at the Migos member on his song "Freak" featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley. Quavo appeared to respond on a track called "Tender" the following day.

Chris Brown followed up his initial diss by delivering a haymaker called "Weakest Link," a little over a week later. Quavo didn't let this diss slide, where CB claimed to have slept with the rhymer's ex, among other things. Qua fired back with "Over H*es & B***hes," slinging his own series of jabs, revisiting Chris Brown and Rihanna's domestic violence incident, Brown's ex Karrueche Tran, whom Quavo reportedly had romantic ties to and is presumed to be the root of Chris and Quavo's issues.

Quavo has not addressed the claims surrounding the barely attended show and the cause of the low attendance.

In fact, he appeared to be unbothered in his hometown of Atlanta this weekend, celebrating his annual Huncho Day.

Take a look at the attendance at Quavo's show and the fans' reacting to the video below.

