Karrueche Tran Claims She’s Unbothered by Quavo and Chris Brown Beef Despite Being Brought Into It

Karrueche Tran says she's aware of Chris Brown and Quavo's ongoing feud, but is unbothered by it all.

On Thursday (April 25), TMZ caught up with Karrueche at Los Angeles International Airport and asked her whether she was aware of Chris Brown and Quavo's ongoing feud, which seems to stem from her connections to the rappers. The two artists have been trading diss tracks over the last week, and both of them have claimed to have slept with Karrueche in the past. She has had prior relationships with Chris and Quavo.

"I don't feel, it is what it is, I'm living my life," Tran said when the gossip outlet asked her how she feels about being dragged into the feud. "I'm working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that's al that matters... I ain't got nothing to do with it."

She then admitted she's heard some of the music, but just wants everybody to get along.

"No comments," Tran said, adding, "I just don't want any part. I want peace and happiness and I wanna work."

Women Keep Getting Dragged Into Rap Beefs

Karrueche Tran is hardly the first woman to get dragged into a rap beef despite her just minding her business. Saweetie has also been pulled into the beef between Quavo and Chris. Saweetie dated Quavo from 2018 to 2021, and has been living a completely separate life from him these days. She even moved on to currently date YG.

CB seemingly referred to both Karrueche and Saweetie on his diss track "Weakest Link," which is aimed at Quavo.

"You f**ked my ex-h*e, that's cool, I don't give no f**k, lil n***a/’Cause I f**ked yo' ex when you were still with her, b***h, I'm up, lil n***a/They say revenge is sweet, now think about that s**t/Don't let that line go over your head, I might just sing about that s**t," Brown raps.

Then Quavo fired back and mentioned Saweetie on his Chris Brown diss song, "Over H*es & B***hes." "I can take a model b***h and make a Saweetie, n***a," Huncho raps on the track.

Saweetie responded to both tracks on X, formerly known as Twitter. But regarding the latter, she shared a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, which showed Quavo messaging her: "Damn, we used to be mean af to each...,"

Saweetie captioned the post, "Hopefully the model he turns into me replies."

There's also an ongoing rumor that Future and Drake's alleged beef may have also stemmed from competing over a girl, though this is not confirmed.

See Karrueche discuss the Chris Brown and Quavo beef below.

