A Timeline of All the Diss Songs Drake and Kendrick Lamar Have Released

Fans wanted a rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and that's exactly what they are getting—for better or worse. This heavyweight bout has been one of the most active events in hip-hop history. K-Dot took the first punch back on March 22, when he dissed Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's song "Like That," sharing some pointed bars aimed at Drizzy.

"Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum/What? I'm really like that/And your best work is a light pack/N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N**a, bum/’Fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary (Yeah)/N***a, bum."

J. Cole returned fire and then bowed out, leaving Kendrick and Aubrey to go head-to-head. It took three weeks, but Drake returned smoke on the initially leaked response "Push Ups" on April 13. He then doubled down on April 19 with "Taylor Made Freestyle" when K-Dot failed to promptly respond. Any speculation that things were over was dashed on April 30 when Kendrick released his first full response "Euphoria." May 3 will go down in hip-hop history, as Drake and Kendrick released four diss tracks between the two of them, with the drops coming so quickly fans didn't even have a chance to analyze one before the next diss came out.

This bitter, epic clash of the titans doesn't appear to have an end in sight. There may be more in store. Listen to all the diss tracks Drake and Kendrick Lamar have sent back-and-forth below.