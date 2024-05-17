T.I. Doesn’t Believe All the Allegations Thrown Around During the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle

T.I. doesn't believe all of the allegations that were thrown around from both sides during the epic battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

On Thursday (May 16), T.I. sat down with Los Angeles radio legend Big Boy for an interview on Real 92.3. About halfway through the lengthy hip-hop conversation, the focus switched to the high-profile rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. While Tip believes the competitive nature of the whole thing has been "good for the game," he isn't at all convinced that some of the eyebrow-raising allegations spewed against each other from both Drizzy and K-Dot are based in reality.

"You can't really miss it," Tip explains around the 34:00-mark in the video below regarding Drizzy and K-Dot's battle. "I just appreciate the skillsets and the presentation—the art. I try to take it all with a grain of salt. All the s**t they saying can't be true."

"It got to be some embellishment or some ambiguous nature in some of this," he adds. "It can't all be true but I just mostly listen for the double entendres, quadruple entendres, and the metaphors and just the skill in which they present they art."

What Accusations Were Thrown During Kendrick Lamar and Drake's Rap Battle?

The specific allegations T.I. refers to in his conversation with Big Boy about the Kendrick and Drake battle are harsh and hardcore. On Drizzy's end, diss tracks like "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6" find the Toronto MC accusing Lamar of raising his hands to his longtime fiancée Whitney Alford. He also goes as far as to infer that Alford may have had an intimate affair with K-Dot's childhood friend and business partner Dave Free, resulting in an illegitimate child being raised by Kendrick.

Kendrick Lamar didn't pull any punches when it came to unsubstantiated claims against Drake either. All throughout the battle, the Compton spitter referred to Drake and his OVO team as pedophiles who groom and target young girls. On the chart-topping track "Not Like Us," he also accused Drizzy of being a "colonizer" who aligns himself with rappers such as 21 Savage for credibility.

In the BigBoyTV interview below, watch T.I. weigh in on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle and explain that he's taking all of the outlandish allegations with a grain of salt.

Watch T.I. Explain That He Doesn't Believe All the Allegations Thrown Around in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle