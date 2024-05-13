Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Catapults to the Top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Kendrick Lamar has scored his second No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2024 after his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" has catapulted to the top of the singles chart.

"Not Like Us" Debuts at No. 1

On Monday (May 13), Billboard unveiled the updated top 10 for the Billboard Hot 100 chart, revealing Kendrick Lamar's scathing Mustard-produced Drake diss has debuted at No. 1. The diss tallied 70.9 million streams. K-Dot's other diss track "Euphoria" also debuted at No. 3, drawing in 49 million streams. One of Drake's diss tracks also made the top 10. "Family Matters" additionally debuted at No. 7 with 38 million streams.

The immense numbers for "Not Like Us" were driven by it being part of Drake and Kendrick's epic rap battle, which has included a total of 10 songs so far. "Not Like Us" has emerged as the track with the most replay value. Viral videos have surfaced of the song being played everywhere from TNT's NBA Playoffs coverage to parties in South Africa. It even shattered a Spotify record once held by Drake for most streams in a single day for a hip-hop song. The explosive track also finds Kendrick making some scandalous claims about Drake liking underage girls.

"Certified lover boy, certified pedophile/Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot f**k ’em up/Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff," Kendrick raps in one of the most quoted lines. "Why he trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?/Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr."

Kendrick Racks Up No. 1s by Dissing Drake

All eyes and ears have been on the two rappers for the past several weeks since K-Dot dissed Drake in March on the song "Like That." The beef reached a fever pitch from May 3 to May 5, as both rappers released back-to-back vitriolic disses and had the internet going nuts.

This is the second No. 1 for K-Dot in 2024 and both songs have been disses aimed at Drake. Last month, Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" featuring Kendrick debuted at No. 1. The song topped the chart for three weeks before being overtaken by Hozier's "Too Sweet." Kendrick now has four No. 1 songs including "Humble" and "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift.

See Billboard's video announcing the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and listen to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" below.

Watch Billboard Announce the Hot 100 Top 10

Stream "Not Like Us"