Here Are the Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’
Kendrick Lamar is not letting his foot off Drake's neck as he delivered another scathing diss track called "Not Like Us."
K-Dot Returns With Another Drake Diss Track
The new song arrives nearly 24 hours after Kendrick delivered the blistering track "Meet The Grahams" on Friday night (May 3), which was in response to Drizzy's diss track "Family Matters" that dropped on the same night.
Produced by Mustard and Sounwave, the production on "Not Like Us" is more club-friendly with its bass-heavy beat, finger snaps and stirring violins. While the sound feels hyphy, it's still menacing as the Compton wordsmith spews more nasty allegations at the Toronto rap star.
In the second verse, Kendrick accuses Drake and his OVO team of being pedophiles.
"Certified lover boy, certified pedophile/Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot f**k 'em up/Rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, I'ma do my stuff," he raps.
Kendrick then adds, "Why ya trollin' like a b***h?/Ain't you tired?/Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minnnooor."
In the fourth verse, Kung Fu Kenny indicts Drizzy for relying on his rap peers to inflate his fragile ego and help him hide his mediocre lyrical skills.
"You called Future when you didn't see the club/Lil Baby help you get your lingo up/21 gave you false street cred/Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head/Quavo said you can be from Northside/2Chainz say you good, but he lied/You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/No you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer/The family matter and the truth of the matter, here's God's plans to show you the liar," he spews.
Kendrick Lamar is not done dismantling Drake. Read his lyrics below.
Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"
[Intro]
Psst, I see dead people
Mustard on the beat, h*e
[Verse 1]
Ayy
Mustard on the beat, h*e
Deebo any rap, n***a, he a free throw
Man down
Call an ambulance, tell him, "Breath, bro"
Nail a n***a to the cross, he walk around like Teezo
What's up with these jabroni a** n***as tryna see Compton
The industry can hate me, f**k 'em all and they mama
How many opps you really got? I mean, it's too many options
I'm finna pass on this body, I'm John Stockton
[Verse 2]
Beat your ass and hide the Bible if God watchin'
Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n***as
Certified boogeyman, I'm the one they up the score with 'em
Walk him down, whole time I know he got some hoe in him
Pole on him, extort s**t, bully the 'fro on him
Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young
You better not ever go to cell block one
To any b***h that talk to him and they in love
Just make sure you hide your little sister from him
They tell me Chubz the only one that get your hand-me-downs
Then party at the party playin' with his nose now
And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?
Certified lover boy, certified pedophile
Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot f**k 'em up
Rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, I'ma do my stuff
Why he trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?
Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
[Chorus]
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
[Verse 3]
You think the Bay gon' let you disrespect ‘Pac, n***a
I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop, n***a
Did Cole fowl, I don't know why you still pretending
What is the owl? Bird n***as and burnt b**ches, go
The audience not dumb
Shape the stories how you want, hey Drake, they not slow
Rabbit hole is still deep, I can go further, I promise
Ain't that something, B stand for b***h and you Malibu most wanted
Ain't no law, you're a ball boy, fetch Gatorade or something
Since 2009, I had this b**ch jumping
You n***as get a wedgie, be flipped over your boxers
What OVO for? The other vaginal option? P***y
N***as better straighten they posture
Got famous all up in Compton
Might write this for the doctrine
Tell the pop star to quit hiding
F**k a caption, want action
No accident and I'm hands-on, might f**k around and get polished
F**ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that's conniving
Then get his face tatted like a b**ch apologizing
I'm glad D-Rose came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither
From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena
And your homeboy need subpoena
That predators move in flocks
That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch
I lean on you n***as like another line of Wock
He has all eyes on me and I'm a send it up to ‘Pac
Aye, put the whole label on me, I'ma get him dropped
Aye, sweet chin music and I won't pass the aux, aye
How many stocks do I really have in stock? Aye
One, two, three, four, five, plus five, aye
Devil is a lie, he a 69 God, aye
Freaky ass n***as need to stay they ass inside, aye
Throw they ass up like a fresh pack of za
City is back up, it's a must we outside
[Chorus]
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
They not like us
[Verse 4]
Once upon a time, all of us was in chains
Homie still double down callin' us some slaves
Atlanta was the Mecca, building railroads and trains
Bear with me for a second, let me put y'all on game
The settlers was usin' town folk to make 'em richer
Fast forward 2024 you got the same agenda
You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance
Let me break it down for you, this the real n***a challenge
You called Future when you didn't see the club
Lil Baby help you get your lingo up
21 gave you false street cred
Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head
Quavo said you can be from Northside
2Chainz say you good, but he lied
You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars
No you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer
The family matter and the truth of the matter, here's God's plans to show you the liar
Hmm, hmm
He a fan, he a fan, he a fan, hmm
He a fan, he a fan, he a
Freaky ass n***a, he a 69 god
Freaky ass n***a, he a 69 god
Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life
Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life
Freaky ass n***a, he a 69 god
Freaky ass n***a, he a 69 god
Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life
Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life
Let me hear you say, OV-H*E
OV-H*E
Say, OV-H*E
OV-H*E
Then step this way
Step that way
Then step this way
Step that way
[Outro]
Are you my friend
Are we locked in?
Then step this way
Step that way
Then step this way
Step that way