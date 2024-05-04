Here Are the Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Kendrick Lamar is not letting his foot off Drake's neck as he delivered another scathing diss track called "Not Like Us."

K-Dot Returns With Another Drake Diss Track

The new song arrives nearly 24 hours after Kendrick delivered the blistering track "Meet The Grahams" on Friday night (May 3), which was in response to Drizzy's diss track "Family Matters" that dropped on the same night.

Produced by Mustard and Sounwave, the production on "Not Like Us" is more club-friendly with its bass-heavy beat, finger snaps and stirring violins. While the sound feels hyphy, it's still menacing as the Compton wordsmith spews more nasty allegations at the Toronto rap star.

In the second verse, Kendrick accuses Drake and his OVO team of being pedophiles.

"Certified lover boy, certified pedophile/Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot f**k 'em up/Rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, I'ma do my stuff," he raps.

Kendrick then adds, "Why ya trollin' like a b***h?/Ain't you tired?/Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minnnooor."

In the fourth verse, Kung Fu Kenny indicts Drizzy for relying on his rap peers to inflate his fragile ego and help him hide his mediocre lyrical skills.

"You called Future when you didn't see the club/Lil Baby help you get your lingo up/21 gave you false street cred/Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head/Quavo said you can be from Northside/2Chainz say you good, but he lied/You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/No you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer/The family matter and the truth of the matter, here's God's plans to show you the liar," he spews.

Kendrick Lamar is not done dismantling Drake. Read his lyrics below.

Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

[Intro]

Psst, I see dead people

Mustard on the beat, h*e

[Verse 1]

Ayy

Mustard on the beat, h*e

Deebo any rap, n***a, he a free throw

Man down

Call an ambulance, tell him, "Breath, bro"

Nail a n***a to the cross, he walk around like Teezo

What's up with these jabroni a** n***as tryna see Compton

The industry can hate me, f**k 'em all and they mama

How many opps you really got? I mean, it's too many options

I'm finna pass on this body, I'm John Stockton

[Verse 2]

Beat your ass and hide the Bible if God watchin'

Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n***as

Certified boogeyman, I'm the one they up the score with 'em

Walk him down, whole time I know he got some hoe in him

Pole on him, extort s**t, bully the 'fro on him

Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young

You better not ever go to cell block one

To any b***h that talk to him and they in love

Just make sure you hide your little sister from him

They tell me Chubz the only one that get your hand-me-downs

Then party at the party playin' with his nose now

And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?

Certified lover boy, certified pedophile

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot f**k 'em up

Rock, rock, rock, rock, rock, I'ma do my stuff

Why he trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired?

Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

[Chorus]

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

[Verse 3]

You think the Bay gon' let you disrespect ‘Pac, n***a

I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop, n***a

Did Cole fowl, I don't know why you still pretending

What is the owl? Bird n***as and burnt b**ches, go

The audience not dumb

Shape the stories how you want, hey Drake, they not slow

Rabbit hole is still deep, I can go further, I promise

Ain't that something, B stand for b***h and you Malibu most wanted

Ain't no law, you're a ball boy, fetch Gatorade or something

Since 2009, I had this b**ch jumping

You n***as get a wedgie, be flipped over your boxers

What OVO for? The other vaginal option? P***y

N***as better straighten they posture

Got famous all up in Compton

Might write this for the doctrine

Tell the pop star to quit hiding

F**k a caption, want action

No accident and I'm hands-on, might f**k around and get polished

F**ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that's conniving

Then get his face tatted like a b**ch apologizing

I'm glad D-Rose came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither

From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena

And your homeboy need subpoena

That predators move in flocks

That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch

I lean on you n***as like another line of Wock

He has all eyes on me and I'm a send it up to ‘Pac

Aye, put the whole label on me, I'ma get him dropped

Aye, sweet chin music and I won't pass the aux, aye

How many stocks do I really have in stock? Aye

One, two, three, four, five, plus five, aye

Devil is a lie, he a 69 God, aye

Freaky ass n***as need to stay they ass inside, aye

Throw they ass up like a fresh pack of za

City is back up, it's a must we outside

[Chorus]

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

They not like us

[Verse 4]

Once upon a time, all of us was in chains

Homie still double down callin' us some slaves

Atlanta was the Mecca, building railroads and trains

Bear with me for a second, let me put y'all on game

The settlers was usin' town folk to make 'em richer

Fast forward 2024 you got the same agenda

You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance

Let me break it down for you, this the real n***a challenge

You called Future when you didn't see the club

Lil Baby help you get your lingo up

21 gave you false street cred

Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head

Quavo said you can be from Northside

2Chainz say you good, but he lied

You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars

No you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer

The family matter and the truth of the matter, here's God's plans to show you the liar

Hmm, hmm

He a fan, he a fan, he a fan, hmm

He a fan, he a fan, he a

Freaky ass n***a, he a 69 god

Freaky ass n***a, he a 69 god

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Freaky ass n***a, he a 69 god

Freaky ass n***a, he a 69 god

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Let me hear you say, OV-H*E

OV-H*E

Say, OV-H*E

OV-H*E

Then step this way

Step that way

Then step this way

Step that way

[Outro]

Are you my friend

Are we locked in?

Then step this way

Step that way

Then step this way

Step that way

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's New Drake Diss Track "Not Like Us"