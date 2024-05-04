Here are the Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track ‘Meet the Grahams’
In record fashion, Kendrick Lamar returned fire and unloaded the clip with his vicious Drake diss track "Meet the Grahams." The song arrived within minutes after Drizzy unloaded his brutal diss track "Family Matters," aimed at the Compton rhymer, his family and crew members.
Produced by The Alchemist, "Meet the Grahams" is K-Dot's third Drake diss track this week following "6:16 in LA." On the song, Kenny eviscerates the Toronto rhymer, calling him a deadbeat dad and alleging that Drake is hiding another child besides Adonis.
“You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come," Kendrick spits, claiming Drizzy is the father of a baby girl, which Drake has denied.
Kendrick continues to dissect Drake and all of his alleged vices. The West Coast rhymer suggests that the 6 God is immoral and has issues with alcohol, gambling, drugs and hires pedophiles among the OVO camp. Kenny even drags both Drake's mom, Sandra "Sandi" Graham, and his father, Dennis Graham, in his lyrical dismantling of their son.
Kendrick Lamar and Drake are dropping lyrical nukes now. And it appears that both men have more loaded up.
Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track 'Meet the Grahams'
Verse 1
Dear Adonis, I’m sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest
It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive
I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a condom
I’m sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him
Life is hard, I know, the challenges always gon’ be this home
Sometimes our parents make mistakes that affect us until we grown
And you a good kid that need good leadership
Let me be your mentor, since your daddy don’t teach you s**t
Never let a man piss on your leg, son
Either you die right there or pop that man in the head, son
Never fall in the escort business, that’s bad religion
Please remember, you could be a b***h even if you got b***hes
Never code switch, whether right or wrong, you a Black man
Even if it don’t benefit your goals, do some push-ups
Get some discipline, don’t cut them corners like your daddy did, f**k what Ozempic did
Don’t pay to play with them Brazilians, get a gym membership
Understand, no throwin’ rocks and hidin’ hands, that’s law
Don’t be ashamed ‘bout who you wit’, that’s how he treat your moms
Don’t have a kid to hide a kid to hide again, be sure
Five percent will comprehend but 95 is loss
Be proud of who you are, your strength come from within
Lotta superstars, that’s real, but your daddy ain’t one of them
And you nothin’ like him, you’ll carry yourself as king
Can’t understand me right now, just play this when you 18
Verse 2
Dear Sandra, your son got some habits, I hope you don’t undermine them
Especially with all the girls that’s hurt inside this climate
You a woman, so you know how it feels to be in alignment
With emotion and hopin’ a man can see you and not be blinded
Dear Dennis, you gave birth to a master manipulator
Even usin’ you to prove who he is is a huge favor
I think you should ask for more paper, and more paper
And more, uh, more paper
I’m blamin’ you for all his gamblin’ addictions
Psychopath intuition, the man who like to play victim
You raised a horrible f**kin’ person, the nerve of you, Dennis
Sandra, sit down, what I’m about to say is heavy, now listen
Mhm, your son’s a sick man with sick thoughts
I think ni**ass like him should die
Him and Weinstein should get f**ked up in a cell for the rest they life
He hates Black women, hypersexualizes them, with kinks of a nympho fetish
Grew facial hair ‘cause he understand bein’ a beard just fit him better
He got sex offenders on OVO that he keep on a monthly allowance
A child should never be compromised and he keepin’ his child around them
And we gotta raise our daughters knowin’ there’s predators like him lurkin’
F**k a rap battle he should die so all of these women can live with a purpose
I been in this industry 12 years, I’ma tell y’all one lil’ secret
It’s some weird s**t goin’ on and some of these artists be here to police it
They be streamlinin’ victims all inside of they home and callin’ em Tinder
Then leak videos of themselves to further push their agendas
To any woman that be playin’ his music, know that you’re playin’ your sister
Or better, you’re sellin’ your niece, to the weirdos, not the good ones
Katt Williams said, “Get you the truths,” so I’ma get mines
The Embassy ‘bout to get raided, too, it’s only a matter of time
Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, will you keep the family away?
To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away
They lookin’ at you too if you standin’ by him, keep the family away
I’m lookin’ to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe
Verse 3
Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world
He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure
He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs
Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own
Should be teachin’ you timetables or watchin’ Frozen with you
Or at your 11th birthday, singin’ poems with you
Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs
Examples that you don’t deserve
I wanna tell you that you’re loved, you’re brave, you’re kind
You got a gift to change the world and could change your father’s mind
‘Cause our children is the future, but he lives inside confusion
Money’s always been illusion, but that’s the life he’s used to
His father prolly didn’t claim him neither
History do repeat itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason
But how I like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child
Give ‘em grace, it’s the reason I made Mr. Morale
So our babies like you can cope later
Give you some confidence to go through somethin’, it’s hope later
I never wanna hear you chase a man ‘cause his fell behavior
Sittin’ in the club with sugar daddies for validation
You need to know that love is eternity and trumps all pain
I’ll tell you who your father is just play this song when it rains
Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right
And a f**kin’ deadbeat that should never say “more life”
Meet the Grahams
Verse 4
Dear Aubrey, I know you probably thinkin’ I wanted to crash your party
But truthfully, I don’t have a hatin’ bone in my body
This supposed to be a good exhibition within the game
But you f**ked up the moment you called out my family’s name
Why you had to stoop so low to discredit some decent people?
Guess integrity is lost when the metaphors doesn’t reach you
And I like to understand ‘cause your house was never a home
37, but you showin’ up as a seven-year-old
You got gamblin’ problems, drinkin’ problems
Pill-poppin’ and spendin’ problems, bad with money, whorehouse
Solicitin’ women problems, therapy’s a lovely start
But I suggest some ayahuasca, strip the ego from the bottom
I try to empathize with you ‘cause I know that you ain’t been through nothin’
Crave entitlement, but wanna be liked so bad that it’s puzzlin’
No dominance, let’s recap moments when you didn’t fit in
No secret handshakes with your friend
No coach or cache to bench, just disrespectin’ your mother
Identities on the fence, don’t know which family will love ya
The skin that you’re livin’ in is compromised in personas
Can’t channel your masculine even when your standin’ next to a woman
You a body shamer, you gon’ hide them baby mommas, ain’t ya?
You embarrassed of ‘em, that ain’t right, that ain’t how momma raised us
Take that mask off, I wanna see what’s under them achievements
Why believe you? You never gave us nothin’ to believe in
‘Cause you lied about religious views, you lied about your surgery
You lied about your accent and your past tense all is perjury
You lied about your ghostwriters, you lied about your crew members
They all pussy, you lied on ‘em, I know they all got you in ‘em
You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh
You lied about them other kids that’s out there hopin’ that you come
You lied about the only artist that can offer you some help
F**k a rap battle, this a long-life battle with yourself