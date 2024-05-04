In record fashion, Kendrick Lamar returned fire and unloaded the clip with his vicious Drake diss track "Meet the Grahams." The song arrived within minutes after Drizzy unloaded his brutal diss track "Family Matters," aimed at the Compton rhymer, his family and crew members.

Produced by The Alchemist, "Meet the Grahams" is K-Dot's third Drake diss track this week following "6:16 in LA." On the song, Kenny eviscerates the Toronto rhymer, calling him a deadbeat dad and alleging that Drake is hiding another child besides Adonis.

“You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come," Kendrick spits, claiming Drizzy is the father of a baby girl, which Drake has denied.

Kendrick continues to dissect Drake and all of his alleged vices. The West Coast rhymer suggests that the 6 God is immoral and has issues with alcohol, gambling, drugs and hires pedophiles among the OVO camp. Kenny even drags both Drake's mom, Sandra "Sandi" Graham, and his father, Dennis Graham, in his lyrical dismantling of their son.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are dropping lyrical nukes now. And it appears that both men have more loaded up.

Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Track 'Meet the Grahams'

Verse 1

Dear Adonis, I’m sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest

It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive

I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a condom

I’m sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him

Life is hard, I know, the challenges always gon’ be this home

Sometimes our parents make mistakes that affect us until we grown

And you a good kid that need good leadership

Let me be your mentor, since your daddy don’t teach you s**t

Never let a man piss on your leg, son

Either you die right there or pop that man in the head, son

Never fall in the escort business, that’s bad religion

Please remember, you could be a b***h even if you got b***hes

Never code switch, whether right or wrong, you a Black man

Even if it don’t benefit your goals, do some push-ups

Get some discipline, don’t cut them corners like your daddy did, f**k what Ozempic did

Don’t pay to play with them Brazilians, get a gym membership

Understand, no throwin’ rocks and hidin’ hands, that’s law

Don’t be ashamed ‘bout who you wit’, that’s how he treat your moms

Don’t have a kid to hide a kid to hide again, be sure

Five percent will comprehend but 95 is loss

Be proud of who you are, your strength come from within

Lotta superstars, that’s real, but your daddy ain’t one of them

And you nothin’ like him, you’ll carry yourself as king

Can’t understand me right now, just play this when you 18

Verse 2

Dear Sandra, your son got some habits, I hope you don’t undermine them

Especially with all the girls that’s hurt inside this climate

You a woman, so you know how it feels to be in alignment

With emotion and hopin’ a man can see you and not be blinded

Dear Dennis, you gave birth to a master manipulator

Even usin’ you to prove who he is is a huge favor

I think you should ask for more paper, and more paper

And more, uh, more paper

I’m blamin’ you for all his gamblin’ addictions

Psychopath intuition, the man who like to play victim

You raised a horrible f**kin’ person, the nerve of you, Dennis

Sandra, sit down, what I’m about to say is heavy, now listen

Mhm, your son’s a sick man with sick thoughts

I think ni**ass like him should die

Him and Weinstein should get f**ked up in a cell for the rest they life

He hates Black women, hypersexualizes them, with kinks of a nympho fetish

Grew facial hair ‘cause he understand bein’ a beard just fit him better

He got sex offenders on OVO that he keep on a monthly allowance

A child should never be compromised and he keepin’ his child around them

And we gotta raise our daughters knowin’ there’s predators like him lurkin’

F**k a rap battle he should die so all of these women can live with a purpose

I been in this industry 12 years, I’ma tell y’all one lil’ secret

It’s some weird s**t goin’ on and some of these artists be here to police it

They be streamlinin’ victims all inside of they home and callin’ em Tinder

Then leak videos of themselves to further push their agendas

To any woman that be playin’ his music, know that you’re playin’ your sister

Or better, you’re sellin’ your niece, to the weirdos, not the good ones

Katt Williams said, “Get you the truths,” so I’ma get mines

The Embassy ‘bout to get raided, too, it’s only a matter of time

Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, will you keep the family away?

To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away

They lookin’ at you too if you standin’ by him, keep the family away

I’m lookin’ to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe

Verse 3

Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world

He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure

He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs

Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own

Should be teachin’ you timetables or watchin’ Frozen with you

Or at your 11th birthday, singin’ poems with you

Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs

Examples that you don’t deserve

I wanna tell you that you’re loved, you’re brave, you’re kind

You got a gift to change the world and could change your father’s mind

‘Cause our children is the future, but he lives inside confusion

Money’s always been illusion, but that’s the life he’s used to

His father prolly didn’t claim him neither

History do repeat itself, sometimes it don’t need a reason

But how I like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child

Give ‘em grace, it’s the reason I made Mr. Morale

So our babies like you can cope later

Give you some confidence to go through somethin’, it’s hope later

I never wanna hear you chase a man ‘cause his fell behavior

Sittin’ in the club with sugar daddies for validation

You need to know that love is eternity and trumps all pain

I’ll tell you who your father is just play this song when it rains

Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right

And a f**kin’ deadbeat that should never say “more life”

Meet the Grahams

Verse 4

Dear Aubrey, I know you probably thinkin’ I wanted to crash your party

But truthfully, I don’t have a hatin’ bone in my body

This supposed to be a good exhibition within the game

But you f**ked up the moment you called out my family’s name

Why you had to stoop so low to discredit some decent people?

Guess integrity is lost when the metaphors doesn’t reach you

And I like to understand ‘cause your house was never a home

37, but you showin’ up as a seven-year-old

You got gamblin’ problems, drinkin’ problems

Pill-poppin’ and spendin’ problems, bad with money, whorehouse

Solicitin’ women problems, therapy’s a lovely start

But I suggest some ayahuasca, strip the ego from the bottom

I try to empathize with you ‘cause I know that you ain’t been through nothin’

Crave entitlement, but wanna be liked so bad that it’s puzzlin’

No dominance, let’s recap moments when you didn’t fit in

No secret handshakes with your friend

No coach or cache to bench, just disrespectin’ your mother

Identities on the fence, don’t know which family will love ya

The skin that you’re livin’ in is compromised in personas

Can’t channel your masculine even when your standin’ next to a woman

You a body shamer, you gon’ hide them baby mommas, ain’t ya?

You embarrassed of ‘em, that ain’t right, that ain’t how momma raised us

Take that mask off, I wanna see what’s under them achievements

Why believe you? You never gave us nothin’ to believe in

‘Cause you lied about religious views, you lied about your surgery

You lied about your accent and your past tense all is perjury

You lied about your ghostwriters, you lied about your crew members

They all pussy, you lied on ‘em, I know they all got you in ‘em

You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh

You lied about them other kids that’s out there hopin’ that you come

You lied about the only artist that can offer you some help

F**k a rap battle, this a long-life battle with yourself

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's Vicious Drake Diss "Meet The Grahams"