Lil Yachty Disappointed in How So Many People Ganged Up on Drake

Lil Yachty weighs in on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle and shares his disappointment that so many people ganged up on Drizzy.

Lil Yachty Gives Thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Battle

On Thursday (May 16), Boat was interviewed in a new episode of A Safe Place Podcast where he gave his thoughts on the epic battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Yachty said he enjoyed the battle but not the aspect of so many artists ganging up on Drizzy.

"I think Drake has dealt with that s**t since the beginning of time," Boat said in the interview below, which has seemingly been taken down. "He's always not truly been liked. It's unfortunate. I really wish it was only Drake and Kendrick. It kinda seemed like when Kendrick came out and was like 'I hate this n***a' everyone was like finally like, 'I hate him too.' Which is kinda p***y. It was a really good battle. I think that we'll never get something like that again," he continued.

The Atlanta rapper went on to say people deemed Drake a loser before the battle was over because he's been on top for so long and rap fans want to see him fall. He also deemed the rap battle over, saying "Not Like Us" was the nail in the coffin.

"I think it's over," he added. "I think it ended with 'Not Like Us.' It's a banger."

However, Boat did say he didn't think Drake won or lost.

Drake Had Uphill Battle in Rap Beef

Drake had to defend himself against several detractors in the midst of his battle with K-Dot as he was also getting shots thrown at him from Rick Ross, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin and others. Drake even addresses the uneven ratio on his song "Push Ups" rapping, "What the f**k is this a 20 v 1, n***a?"

Fans React to Lil Yachty's Views on Battle

Fans have been reacting to Lil Yachty's new interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, with mixed opinions.

"Bruh! I hate fence seaters more than liars," one person posted.

"Thank God for that beef because Drake will know better than associateing himself with the likes of lil yachty," another post reads.

"Yachty the only level headed rapper out here," someone else posted. "This whole interview is a balanced perspective IMO."

Read More: Young Thug Seems to Be Entertained by the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Feud

See Lil Yachty weighing in on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef and reactions below.

Watch Lil Yachty Talk About the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle

See Reactions to Lil Yachty's Opinion on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle