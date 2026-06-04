Rappers Can’t Stop Freestyling Over Beats from Drake’s Iceman Album

Drake's Iceman album is one of the hottest albums in the streets right now and rappers like Lil Tjay, Lucki, Conway The Machine, and more have put their own lyrical spin on beats from the project.

For example, on his 30th birthday (May 29), Chicago spitter Lucki dropped his freestyle over the eerie production of "Plot Twist." In the clip, which can be viewed below, Lucki raps his lowkey bars while counting stacks of money and having a celebratory birthday dinner with his friends.

Another standout track from Drizzy's project is "Janice STFU," in which the 6 God throws lyrical darts at his critics. New York rapper Lil Tjay recently hopped on the synth-heavy beat to air out his own personal grievances, like online trolls harassing his mom and distrustful women.

Another big song from the Iceman album is "Shabang." The bouncy adlib-driven track features Drizzy taking aim at Kendrick Lamar and hateful opps who are plotting for his downfall. Chi-City lyricist Lupe Fiasco flipped the song title for his "CliqueBang" freestyle and addressed a viral clip that showed him berating the crowd at one of his concerts after he forgot lyrics to one of his songs.

Finally, Conway The Machine dropped a dope freestyle over Drake's melodic "Make Them Pay" beat. On the song, Conway delivered introspective bars about whether to get surgery to fix his facial paralysis and his decision to distance himself from untrustworthy people.

Overall, these rappers are offering different POVs of their rap life over head-nodding beats from Drake's Iceman album. Check out their freestyles below.

Lucki - "Plot Twist Freestyle"

Lil Tjay - "Deep Sleep"(Janice STFU Freestyle)

Lupe Fiasco - "CliqueBang" #LFFL20"

Conway The Machine - "Free" ("Make Them Pay" Freestyle)

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