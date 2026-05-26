Drake’s ‘Janice STFU’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Breaks Michael Jackson Record

Drake's Iceman single "Janice STFU" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, breaking Michael Jackson's record for the most No. 1s for a male solo artist.

The official first-week numbers are in for albums and songs released last week. And, as expected, Drake is dominating the charts. After it was announced on Sunday (May 24) that Iceman, Habibiti and Maid of Honour landed in the No. 1, 2 and 3 slots, respectively, on the Billboard 200 chart, the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart was unveiled on Tuesday (May 26), revealing that "Janice STFU" is at the top spot. This marks Drake's 14th No. 1 single and breaks a tie with Michael Jackson (13).

Other Drake songs landing in this week's top 10 include: "Ran to Atlanta" featuring Future and Molly Santana (No. 2), "Whisper My Name" (No. 3), "Shabang" (No. 4), "National Treasures" (No. 6), "Make Them Cry" (No. 7), "Dust" (No. 8), "2 Hard 4 the Radio" (No. 9) and "Make Them Pay (No. 10).

In total, 42 Drake songs are on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is also a record. Drizzy has additionally boosted his tally of top 10 songs to 90, another record.

Drake foreshadowed passing MJ on his Iceman album cover, which features the rapper wearing Jackson's famed autographed crystal-studded glove. Aubrey reportedly copped the glove back in 2023, paying a whopping $123,000 for the concert-worn mitt.

Check out where Drake sits in this week's Billboard Hot 110 and Billboard 200 charts below.

See the Latest Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 Chart Top 10 Ranking

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