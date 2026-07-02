A$AP Rocky Seems to Troll Drake by Holding Fan’s Sign That Says He’ll ‘Smoke All 3 of Your Albums’

A$AP Rocky took a moment to briefly revive his tension with Drake while in the OVO superstar's home country of Canada.

Pretty Flacko's Don't Be Dumb Tour made its way through Vancouver on Wednesday night (July 1), where he spotted a fan in the crowd holding a custom sign seemingly aimed at Drizzy. Deciding to give it some extra shine, Rocky held the flag up for the arena to see, grinning as the crowd erupted in cheers.

"This cutie smoked all 3 of your f**ka*s albums," the sign read, apparently referencing Drake's trio of albums he dropped in May–ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR.

While the pair have seemingly had tension since Rocky got with Rihanna years back, the beef has been more on display this year as they traded jabs on their respective albums.

Earlier this year, Rocky fired shots at Drake on the Don't Be Dumb cut "Stole Ya Flow."

"First, you steal my flow, so I stole your bi**h/I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kid," Rocky raps on the chorus. And on the first verse, he said, "Ni**as getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame/Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game."

Drake, meanwhile, appeared to answer back on ICEMAN, with fans pointing to several lyrics they believe were aimed at both Rocky and Rihanna. The biggest apparent shots came on "Burning Bridges," where Drizzy rapped, "Your baby mama ain't even post your single/Damn, where she at?"

Check out the sign Rocky was holding up below.

See A$AP Rocky Shading Drake

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026