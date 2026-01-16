A$AP Rocky Seems to Diss Drake on New Song ‘Stole Ya Flow’

A$AP Rocky seems to diss Drake on the new track "Stole Ya Flow."

On Friday (Jan. 16), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper released his first album in eight years, Don't Be Dumb. The latest installment in the rapper's discography features 17 songs, including the song "Stole Ya Flow," where Pretty Flacko appears to take aim at Drizzy.

“First you steal my flow, so I stole your bi**h/I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kid," Rocky raps on the chorus.

“Ni**as getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame/Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game," the A$AP Mob cofounder rhymes on the first verse.

“You just a sensitive ni**a still in his feelings/You bit the image, my ni**a, I had to switch it,” he continues.

After working together early in their careers, Rocky and Drake have been at odds for the past few years. Things reached a head in November of 2023 when Aubrey appeared to diss Rihanna on the For All the Dogs track "Fear of Heights." The following January, Rocky seemed to respond on the Kid Cudi song "Wow." Rocky then doubled down on the Future and Metro Boom track "Show of Hands." Drake clapped back at Rocky on the songs "Family Matters" and "It's Up."

There has been no love gained since then. Rocky addressed the origin of the beef with Aubrey during an episode of the Popcast podcast on Thursday (Jan. 15).

"People started out as friends and just became foes," Rocky said. "Seemed like they was unhappy for you and started sending shots. I think that's what led to any of our misunderstandings or whatever the case is. It really ain't smoke."

He also noted "Stole Ya Flow" is about whoever thinks it's about them.

Check out A$AP Rocky's new song "Stole Ya Flow" below.