XXL Awards 2022 Winners
The XXL Awards Board Members have selected the winners for 11 categories of the XXL Awards 2022. The fans have picked The People’s Champ. The results are officially in. Congrats to those who snagged a trophy.
Artist of the Year
- Doja Cat
- Drake / Winner
- J. Cole
- Kanye West
- Nas
- Tyler, The Creator
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Album of the Year
- Doja Cat's Planet Her
- Drake's Certified Lover Boy / Winner
- J. Cole's The Off-Season
- Kanye West's Donda
- Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta’s Pain
- Nas' King's Disease II
- Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost
Song of the Year
- Baby Keem's “Family Ties” ft. Kendrick Lamar
- DJ Khaled's “Every Chance I Get” ft. Lil Durk, Lil Baby / Winner
- Drake's “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future, Young Thug
- Kanye West's “Off the Grid” ft. Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign
- Moneybagg Yo's “Time Today”
- Polo G's “Rapstar”
- Tyler, The Creator’s “Wusyaname” ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign
Male Rapper of the Year
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kanye West
- Lil Baby / Winner
- Moneybagg Yo
- Nas
- Tyler, The Creator
Female Rapper of the Year
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doja Cat / Winner
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
Best New Artist of the Year
- BLXST / Winner
- Coi Leray
- Flo Milli
- EST Gee
- Morray
- Pooh Shiesty
- 42 Dugg
Lyricist of the Year
- Isaiah Rashad
- J. Cole / Winner
- Lil Baby
- Nas
- Tyler, The Creator
- Vince Staples
- Westside Gunn
Producer of the Year
- Cardo
- Hit-Boy / Winner
- Kanye West
- The Alchemist
- Tyler, The Creator
- Wheezy
- YC
Performer of the Year
- Doja Cat / Winner
- Jack Harlow
- Kanye West
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Rico Nasty
- Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
- Baby Keem's “Family Ties” ft. Kendrick Lamar
- Cardi B's “Up”
- Drake's “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future, Young Thug / Winner
- Internet Money's “His and Hers”
- Lil Nas X's “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t”
- Tyler, The Creator's “Lumberjack”
Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year
- Jay-Z / Winner
- Meek Mill
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Trae Tha Truth
- Young Dolph
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent
The People's Champ
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Doja Cat
- J. Cole
- Kanye West
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
- Lil Nas X
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Moneybagg Yo
- Nas
- Nicki Minaj / Winner
- Playboi Carti
- Polo G
- Rod Wave
- Saweetie
- Tyler, The Creator
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Young Thug
- 50 Cent