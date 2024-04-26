Travis Scott Will Face Astroworld Tragedy Lawsuits, Judge Rules – Report

Travis Scott will reportedly face the numerous civil lawsuits filed against him related to the Astroworld Tragedy, a judge rules.

Travis Scott to Face Civil Astroworld Lawsuits

On Friday (April 26), Digital Music News reported that Harris County District Judge Kristen Hawkins "declined to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits" filed against Travis Scott related to the crowd crush at his 2021 Astroworld Festival that killed 10 people. The ruling comes as the first of those lawsuits is set to go to trial on May 6. Submitted by the family of Madison Dubiski, who died during the crowd crush, the first suit claims that Scott demonstrated a "conscious disregard for safety" during the tragedy that happened during his performance.

The ruling comes a day after Judge Hawkins dismissed Drake from the civil suits, but did not elaborate on a reason for her ruling against Scott. The Cactus Jack leader's legal team had previously tried to absolve him of any blame. "Performers are not expected to render special protection to the audience, nor to safeguard them from the rest of the crowd," his lawyers claimed in their filing.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team and lawyers for further comment.

Read More: Travis Scott Discusses His Frustrations Over Not Winning a Grammy

Astroworld Tragedy Kills Ten People

On Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people perished at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas as the result of asphyxia. The deaths came after a massive crowd surged towards Travis Scott as he performed at the festival. Drake also popped out for a guest performance and was reportedly onstage during part of the crowd surge that injured fans.

Read More: Travis Scott Asked for Kendrick Lamar Diss at Rolling Loud