Here Are 25 Rappers’ Most Expensive Purchases Over the Years

Rappers know how to make money and spend it just as fast. It comes with the territory of being a superstar. Over the years, rappers of all sorts have made purchases that are luxurious and ludicrous. Whether it's Jay-Z and Beyoncé buying the most expensive home in California

or Rick Ross copping a 12,400 square-foot Miami mansion with a 40-foot dock, rap stars love to spend the big bucks to get exactly what they want.

Take Travis Scott for example, who celebrated his 29th birthday in 2021 by copping a massive private jet. The "Cactus Jack Airlines," as he calls it, cost more than the $70 million private jet owned by his baby mother Kylie Jenner. Then in 2022, Drake took it to the next level by dropping $100 million on a defunct but beloved theme park in Los Angeles. The park will now reopen in 2024.

Of course, some of these lavish purchases aren't always the smartest investments. Lil Uzi Vert paid an exorbitant amount of money to get a pink diamond implanted in his forehead in 2022. However, he ended up having the diamond ripped clean out of his skull five months later during a rowdy stage dive at Rolling Loud.

Needless to say, there are many purchases to sift through both good and bad. Here are some of the most expensive things rappers bought over the years, including cars, houses, jewelry and beyond.