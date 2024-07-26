ASAP Rocky Reportedly Plans to Diss Drake on New Album

A$AP Rocky reportedly plans to diss Drake on the Harlem, N.Y. rapper's upcoming album Don't Be Dumb.

A$AP Rocky to Clap Back at Drake

A$AP Rocky's long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb is slated to drop on Aug. 30. On the LP, Pretty Flacko may clap back at Drake. On Friday (July 26), Hot 97's DJ Kast One appeared on the Ebro in the Morning show during a discussion about Rocky's forthcoming LP and gave details about hearing the highly anticipated project.

"I heard songs being played. I heard Slick Rick [on it]," he revealed. "That was amazing. I also heard A$AP Rocky definitely addressing a lot of the main topics that are happening out here right now. Let's just say, the list keeps going on strong."

Ebro then interjected to get clarification that Kast One was implying Rocky is going to diss Drake. "So you saying Rocky is still on Drake's list is what you saying?" Ebro questioned.

"Oh, he's going to be cemented on the list after this," Kast One confirmed.

Drake and A$AP Rocky's Beef

Drake and A$AP Rocky have been trading shots since Aubrey appeared to diss Rihanna on the For All the Dogs track "Fear of Heights" last November. In January, Rocky appeared to shade Drizzy on the Kid Cudi song "Wow." In April, A$AP Rocky returned fire again on the Future and Metro Boom track "Show of Hands."

"Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one/Ni**as swear they b***h the baddest, I just bagged the worst one," Rocky raps. "Ni**as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son/Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them/Heard you dropped your latest sh*t/Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha)."

Drake took the latest shot when he dissed Rocky on the song "Family Matters." "Rakim talkin' s**t again/Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first/Ni**a do the math, who I was hitting then," Drake spits. "I ain't even know you rap still ’cause they only talking ’bout your fit again/Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping any sh*t again/Even when you do drop they gon' say you should model cause it's mid again/Smoking Fenty ’bout they shoulda put you on the first one you tryna get it in/Ask Fring if this a good idea next time you cuddled in the bed again/She'll even tell ya leave the boy alone before ya get your head split again."

Check out DJ Kast One giving details on A$AP Rocky's new album below.

Listen to DJ Kast One Reveal A$AP Rocky Is Dissing Drake on Don't Be Dumb