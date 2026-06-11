Boosie BadAzz Thinks the World Is Coming to an End If Video of A$AP Rocky Wearing Thong Is Real

Boosie BadAzz thinks the world is coming to an end if a video circulating of A$AP Rocky wearing a thong is real.

On Wednesday (June 10), footage of Rocky performing on tour shared by X user @Q4Quise began going viral because it seems to show the Harlem rapper wearing a thong while jumping around on stage. Boosie reacted in disgust after coming across the clip.

"THIS GOTTA BE AI," Boosie captioned a screenshot of the clip. "I KNOW THIS NI**A AINT GOT A THONG ON. THIS GOTTA BE AI! IF NOT WHO JUST SAID THEY GO START WEARING THONGS? ME , I TOLD YALLSMH I FEEL SORRY FOR THE LIL BOYS N THIS WORLD. WHEN R WE GOING TO SAY THIS IS ENOUGH! CAN A WOMAN WITH A VOICE SPEAK UP DAM THIS IS THE WORST GENERATION EVER! THIS IS JUST SICK! RAPPERS WEARING THONGS IS ABOUT TO BE A FASHION! IM GOING BACK TO SLEEP, THIS WORLD COMING TO A END."

Others have pointed out that Rocky is simply wearing boxer briefs that unintentionally give off the appearance of a thong in the video.

"Clearly you can seen it’s not a thong you freaking weirdo’s," one person commented on X. "Its a champagne/nude color boxers with a black trim around them. Do you think he’ll really be jumping around knowing he have a thong on to disrespect his queen Ri like that….bi*ch ya’ll run with nonsense."

Check out the viral video and Boosie's reaction below.

Watch the Viral Video of A$AP Rocky Performing and Boosie's Reaction

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