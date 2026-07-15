Boosie Badazz’s Hope for a Pardon Was Tied to Men With No Trump Connections, White House Says – Report

Boosie BadAzz paid two men for a Presidential pardon that actually have no ties to the Trump administration and could even harm his chances for clemency, so says the White House.

On Wednesday (July 15), an official from the administration confirmed in a statement to The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa they have zero involvement with Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, who Boosie is currently suing for allegedly stealing $600,000 from him for a guaranteed pardon that never materialized.

"A White House official made it clear in a statement to me that they DO NOT support the work of Wohl or Burkman (the men boosie sued) and allege that anyone seeking clemency that involve these men will actively harm their chances," LoRosa said on X.

LoRosa said the White House did confirm receipt of a request for a pardon from Boosie's attorney Meghan Blanco, however, but that "receipt of documents should not be taken to mean anything other than documents have been received." The official also noted that Trump "finds it detestable that anyone would even attempt to profit off pardons."

In a statement to XXL, Jack Burkman of JM Burkman & Associates maintains he committed no wrongdoing with helping to advocate Boosie for a presidential pardon. He added that shifting schedules and the rapper's unexpected legal hurdles prevented his petition from being reviewed in time. Jack insists no agreement to return half of the retainer fee was agreed to.

See the White House's Full Statement on Boosie BadAzz

See Unnecessary Disses in Hip-Hop History