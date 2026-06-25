Boosie BadAzz Insists He Didn’t Violate His Probation and Has Receipts to Prove It

Boosie BadAzz is hitting back at reports he violated his probation, providing receipts to show the issue was merely a misunderstanding.

On Wednesday (June 24), reporter Meghann Cuniff obtained documents showing the rapper's probation officer filed to have Boosie arrested for failure to request approval to travel for a recent show, as well as the fact he's facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of hitting a Houston security guard in the head with a hookah last month.

Boosie was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release back in January in connection to a federal gun charge from 2023, and both of the aforementioned allegations violate the terms of his probation.

However, Boosie says he actually did receive permission to travel, and that he's working with his legal team to get the assault charge dismissed.

"Just talked to my PO n he found the email for me to travel to Houston," he wrote on X with video proof of his email. "He said it was at the bottom of the paper under the flights n he overlooked it. He also said he would not count this as a violation. I’ve had over 50 shows since being on paper and I’ve went through the right process to notify my PO on every show .

"N yes I had marijuana n my system when I got on paper," he continued. "Every test after that shows that I’m drug free. I get tested all the time n I’m always crystal clean. IM NOT STUPID. MY probation officer has been fair to me throughout this process. it’s the people over him who have problems with me. They asked him to ask me would I sign a piece of paper saying can he record our conversations n I said 'HELL NO.'"

Boosie added: "I will not sit back n let these people drag my name. I have several hours of community service completed.I’ve been doing great on federal probation. Me n my attorneys r working to get this other case dismissed."

Check out Boosie's full response below.

See Boosie Badazz's Response to Reports of Violating Parole

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