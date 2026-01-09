Boosie BadAzz Avoids Prison Time in Federal Gun Case

UPDATE (Jan. 9):

Boosie's attorney, Meghan Blanco, has released the following statement to XXL about Boosie's sentence:

"Mr. Hatch was sentenced to time served, in addition to three years of supervision and 300 hours of community service. The resolution brings a sense of relief, allowing him to finally put this chapter behind him. He can now focus on continuing his music career, dedicating time to his family, and being a positive and inspiring presence for his children and the wider community."

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 9):

A judge has reportedly ruled that Boosie BadAzz will not serve any prison time for a federal gun charge.

On Friday (Jan. 9), the Louisiana rapper appeared in a California federal courtroom to learn his fate, after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm last summer. Ahead of the sentencing, prosecutors recommended a 24-month sentence followed by three years of supervised release. According to legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff, the judge sentenced Boosie to time served and three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $50,000 fine.

Before he was sentenced, Boosie, born Torence Hatch, shared videos on social media of himself preparing to enter court. He was decked out in a vibrant blue suit and rocking an expensive AP watch.

"Let's Get It!" he captioned the post.

The case originated from Boosie being booked in San Diego in 2023. Following a traffic stop, police discovered multiple firearms in his car after seeing a gun in his waistband on Instagram Live. The case was dropped by local officials and picked up by the feds.

After a federal judge dismissed the case last July, prosecutors refiled the charges. Last August, Boosie decided to accept a plea deal in the case and has been awaiting sentencing.

XXL has reached out to Boosie's attorney for comment.

Boosie has been hoping to get pardoned by President Trump. Back in November, the rapper said he was confident that the POTUS would swoop in and save the day. However, Trump seems to have more pressing issues on his hands.

Watch Boosie Preparing for Court and Read the Judge's Ruling