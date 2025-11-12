Boosie BadAzz Is Confident He’ll Get Pardoned by President Trump

Boosie BadAzz has less than two weeks before he is sentenced in his federal gun case, but he is holding hope that President Trump will swoop in with a pardon.

On Wednesday (Nov. 12), TMZ caught up with the Louisiana rapper in Harlem, N.Y., and asked him about his pending sentencing and the possibility of Trump saving the day.

"I'm still working on it," Boosie said. "I'm still trying. As you know, my voice is a loud voice. So, I'm still gonna be asking the president for a pardon. Right now, I don't have it. But, I'm confident about my situation and I feel good about my situation."

Back in August, Boosie pled guilty to a federal firearm charge in a case that has been hanging over his head since 2023.

“I want to get it behind me and get on with my life,” Boosie said at the time. “A lot of things this case has stopped me from doing, traveling all across the world. So, I just want to get it over with.”

Boosie has been pushing for a pardon since Trump was elected president last November, when he urged the POTUS to consider his request on X.

"@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE?" Boosied questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g .THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED!! SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE!! THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL!!"

Boosie wouldn't be the first rapper to get a hall pass from The Donald. Earlier this year, Trump pardoned NBA YoungBoy. He also pardoned Lil Wayne in 2020 and commuted Kodak Black's federal sentence.

Boosie is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21. On Friday (Nov. 14), Boosie and YB will be releasing a joint project titled 225 Business.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Talk About Possibly Getting Pardoned by President Trump