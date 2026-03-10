Boosie BadAzz and Kodak Black Get Into Another Heated Dispute Over Yak Collaborating With 6ix9ine

Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black engaged in another heated dispute over Yak's collaboration with 6ix9ine.

Last weekend, Boosie Badazz was chatting with fans on Instagram Live when Kodak Black popped up in his comment section and reignited his beef with Boosie over his criticism of Yak appearing on 6ix9ine's 2023 song, "Shaka Laka."

Since 2023, Boosie has been highly critical of Kodak's collabo with 6ix9ine, which has sparked a long-standing feud between them.

Kodak wrote in the comments that he "still felt disrespected" by Boosie for his previous comments about him. But Boosie stood on business.

"I don't give a f**k. I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging," the Louisiana rhymer responded.

"You know you wasn't supposed to f**k with that," Boosie continued, referring to 6ix9ine, who he deemed is a snitch. "And I ain't gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I'm a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it."

Boosie insisted that he doesn't hate Kodak but acknowledged that he was disappointed in him working with Tekashi. The rap veteran felt Yak let down a generation with his collaborative move.

"I was mad at you," he said. "What you say and do matter, ni**a. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a f**k."

"I don't hate you my ni**a," he continued. "I get mad when I see you...looking like you're drugging and out your f**king top, I get mad."

After their exchange, Kodak decided to poke fun at Boosie. On Monday (March 9), the Florida rapper re-posted on his IG Story Boosie's funny video of himself playing a character on a movie set who appears to be acting like a snitch.

Boosie caught wind of what Yak did and explained the clip was from a movie set and joked that he has the perfect role that Kodak could play in the future.

"YAK WE WAS JOSING ON SET LOL THAT AIN'T EVEN THE MOVIE!! I'M A GREAT ACTOR HA. JUST SAY YOU WANNA GET IN ONE OF MY FILMS. I GOT THE PERFECT ROLE FOR YOU TO PLAY, A CRACK HEAD, JUST BE YOURSELF," Boosie wrote in a post on his X account.

It looks like Boosie and Kodak will never resolve their differences in their ongoing feud.

See Boosie BadAzz and Kodak Black Go Back and Forth With Each Other Over Yak's Collabo with 6ix9ine Below

Get our free mobile app