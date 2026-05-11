6ix9ine and Podcast Host Big Bank Debate About Whether Young Thug Snitched

6ix9ine and podcast host Big Bank debate on the latest episode of Bank's podcast about whether Young Thug snitched in a leaked interrogation video.

On May 9, the Perspektives With Bank podcast aired its latest interview with Tekashi from the Brooklyn rapper's newly renovated streaming studio. The biggest topic of the interview was snitching, with 6ix9ine and Bank deliberating about whether Thugger snitched when he spoke to the police in a leaked interrogation video from 2015 concerning the Lil Wayne tour bus shooting.

Bank defended Thug's perspective by saying no one got locked up because of what Thug told the police.

"So there is levels to ratting," 6ix9ine responded.

Bank went on to say he believes the disdain for 6ix9ine came because he snitched on Black men, getting them over 100 years in prison collectively.

"So I told on some Brothers," 6ix9ine shot back. "Who killed Nipsey? A Brother. Who killed Von? A Brother. Who killed PnB Rock? A Brother?

6ix9ine also defended his own actions regarding infamously taking the stand against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a federal case in 2019, reiterating his past comments about being kidnapped and done dirty by members of the gang. 6ix9ine also admitted his internet antics are how he feeds his family.

Check out clips of Tekashi's new interview with Big Bank below.

Watch 6ix9ine and Big Bank Debate About Snitching on the Latest Episode of Perspektives With Bank

See 47 of the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History C-Murder, Max B, B.G. and more.