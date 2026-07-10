Kodak Black Insists He Needs $100 Million and Collab Album With Mariah The Scientist to Sign With Young Thug

Kodak Black has shared his list of demands in response to Young Thug's offer of a contract with YSL Records, and it includes a large amount of money and a collaborative album with Thug's girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

On Thursday (July 9), Yak went live to talk with his fans, when one person brought up Thugger's offer from a few weeks back.

"Yeah, Thug talking about whatever I think I want if I do a deal. Oh yeah?" Kodak said on the stream. "Well sh*t. I need a collab album with Mariah The Scientist, I need a hundred millions..."

He trailed off after that, leaving the album and the hefty signing fee his only two demands as of now.

Thug's offer to sign Kodak to YSL came in late June after the latter revealed he was a free agent, no longer signed to Capitol Records. Upon seeing the news, Thugger shared a public pitch to X.

"If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," Thug posted.

Kodak signed to Capitol Records in 2022, in a reported multimillion-dollar deal, following an eight-year run with Atlantic Records. After completing his six-album commitment to Atlantic with the release of 2023’s Pistolz & Pearlz, his Capitol debut arrived later that year with When I Was Dead. He went on to release several more projects under the label before officially parting ways following his final release, Kodak the Blessing, in early June.

Check out Kodak Black responding to Young Thug's offer of a record deal below.

Watch Kodak Back Respond to Young Thug's Offer

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